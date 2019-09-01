NBC's Chuck Todd compares Biden gaffes to 'Trump lies'

Following a series of campaign gaffes by 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, NBC News' Chuck Todd tried to even the scales by asking if his mistakes were any worse than President Trump's "lies," during "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

"For Biden, whispers about his age have grown louder, especially given some recent verbal faceplants," Todd said. "But, the question is: In the age of Trump, is it possible to have the Biden gaffe conversation, without having the Trump lies conversation?"

He then played a montage which compared Biden's false story about a soldier in Afghanistan who refused to have a medal pinned to his chest, to Trump's general "lies." Todd cited a Washington Post article claiming Trump has made "12,000 false and misleading statements" during his presidency, to back up his narration.

"Do Biden's gaffes, verbal slipups and conflations matter in the age of a president who lies?" he asked. "While his gaffes may not matter to voters, some of Biden's opponents are already indirectly making the case that his age should [matter]."

CHRISTIE SHREDS CHUCK TODD OF NBC NEWS AS 'MOST PRETENTIOUS KNOW-IT-ALL' AFTER DEMOCRATIC DEBATE

Todd also pointed out each of the top-tier 2020 Democrats is at least 70 years old.

"With the top three Democrats all 70 or older, it's not clear that so far, Democratic voters are listening," he said.

Biden added to his list of head-scratching campaign statements when he claimed at an event in South Carolina this past Thursday that illegal immigrants "become Americans before a lot of Americans become Americans."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have to find a pathway for Dreamers," he said. "These kids who come -- and they end up doing well. They become Americans before a lot of Americans become Americans," he told the crowd.

"No, I'm serious," Biden continued. "They get [into] school. They do well. They contribute to the community. They contribute to the country."