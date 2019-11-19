Sarah Sanders tells Democrats to stop trying to 'destroy' Trump and start working for America

House Democrats should stop trying to destroy President Trump and shift their focus to legislating, so they can help fix the major issues facing America, said Sarah Huckabee Sanders on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

"This entire impeachment sham [is] going to go away, no one is paying attention to it now. Certainly, no one's going to care about it in a couple of weeks," the former White House press secretary said. "But they do care about what is getting done in Congress and so far the Democrats are making sure that's very little. And I think it is time for them to quit trying to destroy the president and actually get something done."

"I think [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi needs to focus on helping American jobs and American workers," Sanders added.

Sanders also accused Democrats of interfering in the 2020 election with the help of biased members of the media, who are still angry over Trump's 2016 election victory.

"The only people that are jeopardizing the integrity of the elections are the people that refuse to accept the results -- and that's been the Democrats," she said earlier in the segment. "That's been the liberal media. They've hated this president since he first started running. And they are so focused on taking him down and they are so angry that they got it wrong in 2016 that they refuse to let that stand."

"I think that this whole sham process is doing nothing but helping propel the president," Sanders added.

"His favorability is high. His fund-raising is breaking records day after day. The president's doing great. The country's doing better under this president and people know that. The Democrats have no policy, no winning message. The only thing they can do is spend their time attacking the president."