Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Published

Rep. Lee Zeldin calls Adam Schiff 'sick,' slams his 'disgusting rhetoric' on impeachment

By Nick Givas | Fox News
close
Rep. Lee Zeldin trashes Adam Schiff's 'disgusting rhetoric'&nbsp;Video

Rep. Lee Zeldin trashes Adam Schiff's 'disgusting rhetoric'&nbsp;

Lee Zeldin, Rep. Lee Zeldin, House Foreign Affairs Committee, calls Adam Schiff's impeachment rhetoric "disgusting" and says he would never want to follow Adam Schiff into battle.&nbsp;

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's rhetoric during the Trump impeachment inquiry has been "disgusting" and unworthy of congressional leadership, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., told "America's Newsroom" Monday.

Zeldin was commenting on a speech Schiff, D-Calif., in which he threatened to send the president "back to the golden throne he came from." Zeldin also mocked Schiff's leadership skills and said his comments are hurting the country.

ZELDIN RIPS MEDIA TAKES ON IMPEACHMENT 'SCHIFF SHOW': DON'T KNOW WHAT HEARING THEY WATCHED

"Listen, my background's in the military. There are a lot of great people in the military, I would follow into combat. If they were charging a hill I would follow them," he said. "I would die for them. I'd fight with them. I would never want to have to charge a hill with Adam Schiff leading the charge."

Schiff accuses Trump of witness intimidationVideo

The New Yorker added that the impeachment process has been a disaster since the start.

More from Media

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What you saw in that speech is -- it's really disgusting rhetoric, it's divisive," Zeldin said. "What we’ve seen from this entire impeachment charade is an effort that essentially, and eagerly, tears our country in half.

"We should be focusing on important priorities for our constituents," he continued. "But instead for him to give that kind of a speech over the weekend -- it's sick. It's not helpful for our country, it's divisive and it's not bringing us together."

Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.