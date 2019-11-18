Rep. Lee Zeldin calls Adam Schiff 'sick,' slams his 'disgusting rhetoric' on impeachment

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's rhetoric during the Trump impeachment inquiry has been "disgusting" and unworthy of congressional leadership, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., told "America's Newsroom" Monday.

Zeldin was commenting on a speech Schiff, D-Calif., in which he threatened to send the president "back to the golden throne he came from." Zeldin also mocked Schiff's leadership skills and said his comments are hurting the country.

ZELDIN RIPS MEDIA TAKES ON IMPEACHMENT 'SCHIFF SHOW': DON'T KNOW WHAT HEARING THEY WATCHED

"Listen, my background's in the military. There are a lot of great people in the military, I would follow into combat. If they were charging a hill I would follow them," he said. "I would die for them. I'd fight with them. I would never want to have to charge a hill with Adam Schiff leading the charge."

The New Yorker added that the impeachment process has been a disaster since the start.

"What you saw in that speech is -- it's really disgusting rhetoric, it's divisive," Zeldin said. "What we’ve seen from this entire impeachment charade is an effort that essentially, and eagerly, tears our country in half.

"We should be focusing on important priorities for our constituents," he continued. "But instead for him to give that kind of a speech over the weekend -- it's sick. It's not helpful for our country, it's divisive and it's not bringing us together."