Rick Scott: Democratic debate strategy will alienate voters, help Trump win in 2020

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are distancing themselves from everyday Americans with their radical rhetoric, and will only help President Trump's chances of reelection if they continue on their current course.

"They're clearly not playing for Florida. I mean, socialized medicine, take away your health care, open all the borders, the Green New Deal, raise taxes on everybody. That's not exactly the way you would win Florida," Scott said on "America's Newsroom" Thursday.

"They've gotten so far to the left. First off think about it, they call themselves Progressive. I grew up in a very poor family. These guys, they're all regressive," he continued. "They're going to take us back to a time where you couldn't get a job... They're going to raise taxes on everybody and that's going to help our economy?

"The Green New Deal's going to kill jobs. What they're doing is just playing right in to help Donald Trump, make sure he wins."

Scott said he doesn't think the Democratic party's message is resonating anywhere in the country right now, and claimed voters are generally conservative when it comes to taxes, immigration, and health care.

"I don't think they're playing well anywhere. Because the average American does not want the borders to be open. They want to have security in this country," he said.

"They don't want higher taxes. They want lower taxes. They want somebody that says, I can take care of the environment and I can grow the economy at the same time. We did it in Florida. You can do it. And no one -- I have not talked to anybody that says I want to get rid of my employer-sponsored healthcare ... Nobody thinks that way. So they're losing everybody, the way I look at it."

Scott also made a prediction about which way his home state would vote in the upcoming presidential election and said he's confident it will remain red for a second straight cycle.

"Trump's going to win," he added. "All he has to do is talk about what the Democrats are doing. Open border, take away your employer-sponsored healthcare, socialized medicine, the Green New Deal and he wins."