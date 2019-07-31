Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Ben Shapiro calls CNN's Don Lemon a 'joke,' says he should run for president instead of moderating

By Nick Givas | Fox News
close
Ben Shapiro commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launchVideo

Ben Shapiro commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch

Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro weighs in on Apollo 11's role in history and space exploration.

Following the Democratic presidential debate in Detroit Tuesday, editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire Ben Shapiro called out CNN host Don Lemon, saying he was unfit to serve as an unbiased moderator and should run for the nomination himself.

Shapiro accused Lemon during his daily podcast Wednesday of being overtly left-leaning, before telling him to drop the facade and join the other presidential candidates on stage.

"Don Lemon, who is just ... the worst Democrat debate facilitator ever -- he's just terrible because he should be on the stage," Shapiro said. "If he actually wants to run, he should just run."

PASTOR WHO MET WITH TRUMP BATTLES DON LEMON OVER BALTIMORE: 'HE ATTACKS ANYBODY AND YOU KNOW IT'

Don Lemon questions Donald Trump's mental fitnessVideo

He later criticized Lemon for a question he asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., during Tuesday's debate, that implied Trump voters were willing to forgive hateful bigotry in exchange for economic prosperity.

More from Media

"What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president's bigotry?" Lemon asked.

Shapiro responded by saying the CNN host is "awful at his job" and shouldn't be considered a true member of the press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Don Lemon is terrible," he said. "Let me just point out that Don Lemon and CNN who helped moderate this debate is awful at his job. The fact that he is considered an objective journalist is ridiculous ... it's just insane."

"Don Lemon is fine calling Trump voters racist," Shapiro added. "They don't care if the president is a vicious bigot so long as they get their tax cut. What journalisming [sic] from Don Lemon. What a great, objective journalist he is. CNN, the most trusted name in news. What a joke."

Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.