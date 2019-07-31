Ben Shapiro calls CNN's Don Lemon a 'joke,' says he should run for president instead of moderating

Following the Democratic presidential debate in Detroit Tuesday, editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire Ben Shapiro called out CNN host Don Lemon, saying he was unfit to serve as an unbiased moderator and should run for the nomination himself.

Shapiro accused Lemon during his daily podcast Wednesday of being overtly left-leaning, before telling him to drop the facade and join the other presidential candidates on stage.

"Don Lemon, who is just ... the worst Democrat debate facilitator ever -- he's just terrible because he should be on the stage," Shapiro said. "If he actually wants to run, he should just run."

He later criticized Lemon for a question he asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., during Tuesday's debate, that implied Trump voters were willing to forgive hateful bigotry in exchange for economic prosperity.

"What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president's bigotry?" Lemon asked.

Shapiro responded by saying the CNN host is "awful at his job" and shouldn't be considered a true member of the press.

"Don Lemon is terrible," he said. "Let me just point out that Don Lemon and CNN who helped moderate this debate is awful at his job. The fact that he is considered an objective journalist is ridiculous ... it's just insane."

"Don Lemon is fine calling Trump voters racist," Shapiro added. "They don't care if the president is a vicious bigot so long as they get their tax cut. What journalisming [sic] from Don Lemon. What a great, objective journalist he is. CNN, the most trusted name in news. What a joke."