Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tulsi Gabbard
Published

Tulsi Gabbard's sister hammers 'biased' and 'unfair' CNN before second debate even gets underway

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard explains why she is suing GoogleVideo

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard explains why she is suing Google

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard accuses search giant Google of censoring her message when it briefly suspended her campaign advertising account following the first Democratic presidential debate.

Vrindavan Gabbard, the sister of 2020 presidential candidate and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, blasted CNN before the second Democratic primary debate on Wednesday and suggested the party might want to reconsider partnering with the network.

"If tonight’s debate on CNN is as biased/unfair as last night, the DNC needs to reconsider CNN hosting future debates," she said in a statement tweeted by her sister just before the debate.

"The number of original questions (with 60 seconds to respond to each) was very biased," she added before suggesting that the network was choosing winners and losers.

More from Media

She appeared to be lamenting candidates who polled lower receiving fewer questions. Gabbard's sister has consistently lagged behind the other Democrats in polling.

BRIT HUME: EARLY DEBATES' IMPACT ON DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RACE TEMPORARY AT BEST

In another post, Gabbard cheered on her sister, saying "Get it sister!!!" in a tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabbard previously called out MSNBC for favoring Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during the first Democratic primary debate in June. "It's clear who MSNBC wants to be president: Elizabeth Warren. They're giving her more time than all the other candidates combined. They aren't giving any time to Tulsi at all," she said.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has claimed that her network took strides to be neutral. "When we're setting these things up, I mean obviously we're studiously neutral between the candidates," she said.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.