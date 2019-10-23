Kayleigh McEnany: Trump campaign's message to Hillary Clinton is 'please' run in 2020

President Trump's 2020 campaign would love a rematch against Hillary Clinton next November and wants her to jump into the race, said campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked if the possible candidacy of Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton or Michael Bloomberg worried the Trump campaign, and McEnany said none of them pose a threat. She also said the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee should certainly get in the race and try again.

"We encourage Hillary to get back in the race," she said. "We would love it, so please do."

HILLARY CLINTON MUSES ABOUT 2020 'REMATCHH' AGAINST TRUMP: 'I CAN BEAT HIM AGAIN'

"There's no way the Democratic Party would support that," co-host Ainsley Earhardt said.

Clinton in recent weeks has privately stated she would enter the race if she were certain she could win, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Clinton has also been publicly hinting at a possible White House run in 2020 and made reference to a possible rematch last week while appearing on "PBS News Hour." She claimed she could beat Trump "again."

"So maybe there does need to be a rematch," Clinton added. "Obviously, I can beat him again. But, just seriously, I don't understand, I don't think anybody understands what motivates him, other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation."

She replied to Trump's taunts on Twitter about her running again earlier this month and warned him not to "tempt" her.

Conservative commentator and Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro also raised the issue last week and said if Clinton had any desire to get in the race, now is the time.

"Honestly, if Hillary Clinton were to make her grand reentrance, now would be about the time she should do it," he said. "Because the fact is, a lot of people are dissatisfied with [Joe] Biden. A lot of people are dissatisfied with [Elizabeth] Warren and Hillary is an enormous name."

McEnany said the reports of Clinton considering another run show the weakness of the current field, which includes and "Sleepy Joe" Biden and "radical socialism" from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. She predicted that Warren will be the nominee and the race will be "the case for socialism versus President Trump" and his strong economic policies.