‘No Safe Spaces’ takes on censorship in China, politically correct world of academia

Radio personality Dennis Prager and comedian Adam Carolla's upcoming documentary "No Safe Spaces" contains scenes that denounce censorship in China.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained two clips from the movie that “directly takes on China,” and reported Carolla and Prager are also "beefing up its theatrical distribution plans” to capitalize on recent controversies.

“They are a couple of risky scenes, given China-owned AMC Entertainment is set to exhibit the film in several of its theaters early in the film’s distribution pattern,” THR’s Paul Bond wrote.

In one of the now-public clips, Carolla says in China “you go to jail if you say anything nice about gay people,” while the second clip is a cartoon character singing about the First Amendment.

“Without me, you’d be living in China,” the cartoon character sings, according to Bond.

Prager and Carolla have argued that younger generations have been trained to hate alternative, often conservative, opinions and unleash their anger on those with opposing views. In addition to mocking China, "No Safe Spaces" examines the politically correct world of academia, driven by the political left.

"There is an enormous distinction between liberal and left," Prager said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends” during an appearance to promote the film.

"Liberals and conservatives have far more in common than either have with the left. The left is a purely destructive force,” he added. "Whether it's America or Europe or anywhere else. Liberals and conservatives may differ but they have similar values."

Prager called the film a "wake-up call" to the American people and claimed free speech is being trampled on to satisfy a political agenda. He also said most professors are biased against conservative students, ridiculing the way students are shielded from conservative ideas.

"They're... not protecting [people with safe spaces]," Prager said. "They're simply censoring.

"They don't protect conservative students from 90 percent of the professors who teach them the following -- this is the message, really in America today, to American young people. Your past was terrible and your future is terrible," he continued. "It is a tough time to be a young person in the greatest country in the world."

Earlier this month, Prager said he was hoping for a PG rating but the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) wouldn't budge from its PG-13 designation.

“Despite our best efforts to meet the MPAA more than halfway, they have continued to deny us the PG rating our film deserves," Prager told Fox News. “I will urge my friends and fans who only go to PG movies to ignore the MPAA’s fake PG-13 rating and go anyway. And please bring friends.”

The film features commentary from a variety of Hollywood actors, scholars, academics, political figures, and media members, including Van Jones, Alan Dershowitz, Jordan Peterson, Dave Rubin, Cornel West, and Tim Allen.

"No Safe Spaces" is scheduled for release Oct. 25

