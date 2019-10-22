California Democrat defends Adam Schiff to CNN: He has no agenda

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has no political agenda or bias against President Trump and is conducting an investigation that is rooted in fact, said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., during a Tuesday interview.

"I actually believe Chairman Schiff has been taking [a measured] approach," he said on "CNN Newsroom."

"He’s methodical, he's fact-based. He doesn’t personalize it. He doesn’t have any agenda," he added. "He’s not running for president or trying to run for Senate," Khanna continued. "He’s really doing his job and I think that is the approach that's going to serve us well."

MIKE POMPEO ACCUSES ADAM SCHIFF OF RUNNING 'KANGAROO COURT,' PUTTING AMERICA'S SAFETY AT RISK

President Trump took direct aim at Schiff on Twitter Sunday and called for him to be deposed by the inspector general, for fraud and corruption.

"Pelosi is now leading a delegation of 9, including Corrupt Adam Schiff to Jordan to check out Syria," he tweeted. "She should find out why Obama drew The Red Line In the Sand, & then did NOTHING, losing Syria & all respect. I did something, 58 missiles. One million died under Obama’s mistake!"

He also called Schiff a scam artist and said the impeachment inquiry against him is just another political witch hunt.

TRUMP SAYS PELOSI SHOULD INVESTIGATE OBAMA'S SYRIA RED LINE, SCHIFF SHOULD BE 'DEPOSED'

"This Scam going on right now by the Democrats against the Republican Party, and me, was all about a perfect phone call I had with the Ukrainian President. He’s already stated, NO PRESSURE! Where is the Whistleblower, or the 2nd Whistleblower, or the “informant?" Trump continued.

"All gone, because their so-called story didn’t come even close to matching up with the exact transcript of the phone call. Was it a Corrupt Adam Schiff con? Why didn’t the IG see this? When do we depose Shifty Schiff to find out why he fraudulently made up my phone call."