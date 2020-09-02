Trump calls on CNN to fire Chris Cuomo over leaked audio: 'Fredo must go!'

President Trump on Wednesday morning called on CNN to fire its most popular host, Chris Cuomo, after the anchor was heard denying apparent sexual-misconduct allegations on a secretly recorded audiotape amid a conversation with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

In the audio recording obtained by "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Cuomo told the now-former personal attorney to President Trump about how reporters allegedly were investigating claims against him while he was an anchor for ABC News.

The president took to Twitter to declare that the CNN host "must go" because of the conversation with Cohen.

"Will Fredo be fired by Fake News @CNN? He speaks with great disrespect about women, and it will only get worse," Trump tweeted. "Fredo's Ratings are bad, so this is the time. Always terrible to speak to sleazebags, especially when you are being recorded. CNN has no choice, Fredo must go!"

Trump has referred to Cuomo as "Fredo" since a 2019 incident went viral after the CNN anchor snapping at a man who used the term to greet him. Fredo is a reference to Fredo Corleone, the weak and facile brother in the movie "The Godfather." Chris Cuomo is the younger brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y.

The damning audio featured the "Cuomo Prime Time" host complaining that reporters have inquired about media outlets allegedly looking for skeletons in his closet.

"You know, I'm always careful when I talk to media, you know?" Cuomo was heard saying in the audiotape released Tuesday.

"Right," Cohen responded.

"Do you know how many f----- phone calls I've gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, 'I heard he's the Charlie Rose of ABC, used to invite women to the hotel and open up his bathrobe.' Do I look like the kind of f----- guy who's gotta do that?" Cuomo continued.

"Sure. Why not?" Cohen replied with a chuckle.

Cuomo, who left ABC News in 2013 after previously anchoring "20/20" and "Good Morning America," went into further detail about what he experienced.

"It's lying -- 'so I already have a good source that says that he forced one woman to have sex. I just wanted to know if you heard anything like that.' There is no woman! There is none of that!" the CNN anchor then said. "Here's the problem: Women who do work there say, 'Oh yeah, you know, some of these men,' and naming me with other guys, 'You know, we bumped into each other once in the elevator and he put his hand on my shoulder and he made me really uncomfortable.' I mean, what the f---?"

Cuomo also was heard telling Cohen, "The media is not your friend." Cohen appeared to agree.

"Cuomo Prime Time" was CNN's most-watched show during the month of August despite finishing No. 21 in cable news behind 13 different Fox News programs and seven MSNBC shows.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' multiple requests for comment.