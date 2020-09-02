CNN's Chris Cuomo dismisses apparent sexual misconduct allegations to Michael Cohen in leaked audiotape

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is heard denying apparent sexual misconduct allegations on a secretly recorded audiotape amid a conversation with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

In the audio recording obtained by "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Cuomo tells the now-former personal attorney to President Trump about how reporters were allegedly investigating claims that were made against him while he was an anchor for ABC News.

"You know, I'm always careful when I talk to media, you know?" Cuomo is heard saying in the audiotape released on Tuesday.

"Right," Cohen responded.

"Do you know how many f----- phone calls I've gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, 'I heard he's the Charlie Rose of ABC, used to invite women to the hotel and open up his bathrobe.' Do I look like the kind of f----- guy who's gotta do that?" Cuomo continued.

"Sure. Why not?" Cohen replied with a chuckle.

Cuomo, who left ABC News in 2013 after previous anchoring "20/20" and "Good Morning America" went into further detail about what he experienced.

"It's lying- 'so I already have a good source that says that he forced one woman to have sex. I just wanted to know if you heard anything like that.' There is no woman! There is none of that!" the CNN anchor then said. "So here's the problem: women who do work there say, 'Oh yeah, you know, some of these men' and naming me with other guys, 'You know, we bumped into each other once in the elevator and he put his hand on my shoulder and he made me really uncomfortable.' I mean, what the f---?"

Cuomo is also heard telling Cohen, "The media is not your friend," which Cohen appeared to agree.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' multiple requests for comment.

Cohen took to Twitter to say the only people in possession of them audio recordings are the Department of Justice, President Trump and himself.

“I did not give this recording or authorization for its use to @foxnews or anyone,” he said. “@POTUS and cronies violated my First amendment rights and now this; all to discredit me and my book. What’s next?”