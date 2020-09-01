Fox News finishes August as most-watched primetime network, 'Hannity' has best month ever

Americans flocked to Fox News Channel last month for the latest information on everything from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest to the upcoming presidential election as the network had its highest August primetime viewership in history.

Fox News finished August as the most-watched network on TV during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., surpassing all broadcast and cable news networks in total viewers. It was the eighth consecutive month that Fox News finished No. 1 in primetime.

Fox News averaged 3.6 million primetime viewers, followed by second-place MSNBC’s 2.2 million. CNN, HGTV, TLC, TNT, ESPN, Hallmark Channel, TBS and History round out the Top 10.

“Hannity” was the most-watched show on cable news, averaging 4.7 million viewers for the show’s best month ever.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged 4.4 million to finish second and “The Five” averaged 3.4 million to come in third place overall despite its 5 p.m. ET timeslot – finishing ahead of all primetime programs on MSNBC and CNN.

“The Ingraham Angle” finished fourth and MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” finished fifth.

CNN’s most-watched show was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which averaged only 1.7 million viewers to finish No. 21. Chris Cuomo’s namesake program finished behind 13 different Fox News programs and seven MSNBC shows despite being the most popular show on CNN.

Bret Baier’s “Special Report” and “The Story with Martha MacCallum” finished fifth and sixth overall, as Baier and MacCallum also anchored coverage of both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions this month -- including the top two telecasts in all of cable when Fox News aired the RNC.

Fox News' four-day average viewership for the RNC was the highest-rated primetime convention coverage in the history of cable news. FNC’s share of viewers during the DNC was higher than either CNN or MSNBC’s share during the RNC.

FNC was also the most-watched cable network among total day, marking 50 straight months as the No. 1 basic cable network. Fox News averaged 1.8 million total day viewers, as MSNBC also finished second in that category by averaging 1.2 million.

Fox News finished the month with a 76% advantage over CNN in viewers, as the liberal network averaged a smidge over 1 million viewers per day.

Hannity also averaged 850,000 viewers between the ages 25-54 to finish first in the key demographic, followed by “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Ingraham Angle,” “The Five” and MSNBC’s “Maddow.”

“The Greg Gutfeld Show” was notably the most-watched late-night show on TV, averaging nearly 2.5 million viewers and topping CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” and ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“FOX & Friends FIRST,” “FOX & Friends,” “Outnumbered,” “Outnumbered Overtime,” “Daily Briefing with Dana Perino,” “Bill Hemmer Reports,” “Your World with Neil Cavuto” “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,” “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” “MediaBuzz,” “Watters’ World” and “FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream” were among the numerous other Fox News programs to finish August with strong viewership.