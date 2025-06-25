Border czar Tom Homan reveals he's been living apart from his wife due to death threats: NYP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border czar Tom Homan revealed on Wednesday that he has been living apart from his wife due to death threats against him and his family, during an interview with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on her podcast, "Pod Force One."

Homan explained that since joining the Trump administration, he has spent very little time with his family, and that the "outrageous" number of threats directed at him and his loved ones ultimately led him to live apart from his wife.

"My wife’s living separately from me right now, mainly because I worked for many hours, but mostly because of the death threats against me," he told Devine. "She’s someplace else. I see her as much as I can, but the death threats against me and my family are outrageous."

The top Trump aide also offered insight into the impact his new job has had on the amount of time he gets to spend with his family.

"I spent a lot of time with my boys growing up, but as I got more and more — climbed the ladder of what I’ve done with ICE director and now back — I don’t see my family very much," he revealed.

Homan previously served as acting ICE director during the first Trump administration, but chose to retire after his nomination for the permanent role after it was held up in the Senate, where lawmakers criticized his record with the agency.

He went on to describe the moment he received an unexpected call from then-President-Elect Donald Trump to offer him the "border czar" role and oversee mass deportations — a key campaign promise.

"I was the first person he called, bringing back, which, again, was a proud moment, but I was actually out to dinner with my wife, and then my phone rang, and I looked down, and it says, ‘POTUS.’ And my wife says, ‘He’s asking him to come back, isn’t he?’" he recalled.

"So I walked outside, and the first thing he said to me was, ‘You’ve been b----ing about it for four years. Well, come back and fix it.’ So how do you say no?"

Since taking over as the country's new border czar, southern Border numbers continue to be significantly fewer compared with the previous administration with record-low numbers, according to new U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by Fox News.

Fox News' Cameron Arcand and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.