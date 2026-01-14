DOJ surging federal prosecutors to Minneapolis for fraud, immigration cases after resignations: sources

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice is sending a surge of prosecutors to Minnesota to help handle fraud and immigration cases, two federal sources tell Fox News.

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino also confirmed the support from prosecutors in the Twin Cities. The fresh prosecutors are expected to actively charge cases, including those that are immigration-related, in accordance with President Donald Trump's agenda.

"We're getting support all the way around the block here on the ground from prosecutors, whether it's the Department of Justice or the Department of Homeland Security," Bovino said. "Additional lawyers and prosecutors have been sent into the area here, and more are on the way."

"Anyone that wants to assault a federal officer, look out, we've got some fantastic prosecutors here in Minneapolis," he continued.

Bovino said Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations are spread across Minneapolis and St. Paul, with hundreds of additional federal officers being sent to the Twin Cities.

"Any illegal aliens in the area I would highly recommend using the CBP Home app because we have thousands of agents now spread out. We're going to conduct this Title 8 mission," he said.

Federal agents operating in Minneapolis have been forced to contend with frequent harassment by anti-ICE agitators. Bovino said their morale remains high, however, adding that the vast majority of the protesters have that the targets for immigration enforcement are often violent criminals.

Tensions escalated in Minneapolis after a fatal shooting Wednesday during a federal immigration enforcement operation, when 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent.

Federal officials said Good attempted to drive her vehicle toward agents during the encounter, a claim disputed by family members and some local leaders. The shooting led to agitators taking to the streets and heightened scrutiny of federal enforcement activity in the city, contributing to repeated confrontations between demonstrators and federal agents.

City officials said residents have raised concerns about neighborhood access, with multiple 311 calls requesting barrier removal. While memorials created by community members will remain intact, the city said surrounding streets must stay clear to ensure emergency access.

