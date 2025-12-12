Border Patrol chief urges Illinois to follow Louisiana blueprint as threats against agents surge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino says threats against ICE and border agents have surged more than 1,200%, ranging from doxxing to death threats. But, in Louisiana, the violence is almost nonexistent, a model Bovino is urging Democrat-led states to adopt.

"It’s like turning a light switch on and off," Bovino told "Hannity" Thursday. "We haven’t had one use of force against a violent protester or a mob, and also we’ve not had a Border Patrol agent assaulted for the entire time that we’ve been here in Louisiana."

The Department of Homeland Security recently launched Operation Catahoula Crunch in New Orleans, targeting illegal immigrants convicted of crimes who were released into the country. Those taken into custody so far include individuals convicted of rape, human smuggling, strangulation and domestic abuse.

LOUISIANA INTENSIFIES IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN AS BORDER CHIEF WARNS FAR-LEFT RHETORIC ENDANGERS AGENTS

Bovino credited the lack of violence to local leaders and police working alongside federal agents, in contrast to places like Chicago, where enforcement operations were met with major demonstrations that led to confrontations between protesters and agents that resulted in injuries and arrests.

"The amount of death threats or doxxing or other types of threats against our agents does continue to rise," Bovino said.

ICE WARNS ILLINOIS IS RELEASING VIOLENT CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS DESPITE DETAINERS, RISKING PUBLIC SAFETY

Bovino has placed the blame for the uptick in violence in some states on Democrat leaders, claiming their anti-ICE rhetoric put federal agents at greater risk. Bovino urged officials like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to follow Louisiana’s example to help reduce potential violence.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"If they could take this model and put it in other places like Chicago, maybe Pritzker could take a play out of this book down here and do the right thing and quit messing with federal agents," he said.

Earlier this week, Pritzker signed a bill aimed at protecting illegal immigrants in the state from deportation. It created new safeguards at locations including courthouses, hospitals, college campuses and other public buildings.