Trump admin teams up with TPUSA and over 40 organizations to promote patriotism in schools

The patriotism push comes ahead of America's 250th anniversary

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
TPUSA received 'thousands of applications' after Charlie Kirk's death, faith director says Video

TPUSA received 'thousands of applications' after Charlie Kirk's death, faith director says

TPUSA Faith senior director Lucas Miles joins 'America Reports' to discuss Charlie Kirk's funeral and the influx of support that Turning Point USA has received following his death.

The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Turning Point USA and more than 40 organizations to promote civics education to young people.

Partners in the American 250 Civics Education Coalition include conservative groups such as PragerU, Hillsdale College, Moms for Liberty and the America First Policy Institute.

The Department of Education called it a "landmark initiative" that is "dedicated to renewing patriotism, strengthening civic knowledge and advancing a shared understanding of America’s founding principles in schools across the nation."

As the Trump administration anticipates its celebration of America’s 250th anniversary next year, the initiative was unveiled on "Constitution Day."

Tina Descovich speaks at the Moms for Liberty Summit

Among the organizations that are partnering to launch the American 250 Civics Education Coalition with the Trump administration include PragerU, Hillsdale College, Moms For Liberty, and America First Policy Institute. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

TURNING POINT USA EXPANDS ITS MERCHANDISE COLLECTION WITH ITEMS COMMEMORATING CHARLIE KIRK

With oversight from Education Secretary Linda E. McMahon, the initiative aims to foster conversations about citizenship and America’s values.

McMahon said Wednesday that young Americans need to be equipped with an understanding of American history and values.

"As America approaches 250 years since its founding, we are proud to announce this coalition to ensure every young American understands the beauty of our nation and is equipped with the civic knowledge required to contribute meaningfully to its future."

Linda McMahon committee hearing

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday it's partnering with Turning Point USA and over 40 organizations to push civics education to young people. (Jack Gruber/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

TURNING POINT USA SAYS CAMPUS CHAPTER REQUESTS SURGE TO OVER 32,000 AFTER KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

"A country cannot survive if its values are forgotten by its people. More than ever, we need to restore the vitality of the American spirit, and this coalition will take bold steps to educate, inspire, and mobilize youth toward active and informed citizenship." 

One partner, Turning Point USA, is working with its education branch, Turning Point Education.

"Turning Point USA, which includes Turning Point Education, is more resolved than ever to advance God-centered, virtuous education for students flourishing across our nation," said Dr. Hutz H. Hertzberg, Chief Education Officer of Turning Point Education.

Turning Point USA has been all over the news for tragic reasons this month, in light of its founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University. Kirk’s wife, Erika, has been named the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA, the organization announced on Thursday.

Since the assassination, the group says it has received more than 60,000 new requests to start high school and college chapters.

AMERICANS' PRIDE IN THEIR COUNTRY IS DECLINING, NEW GALLUP POLL SHOWS

Charlie Kirk in 2023

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. (Lynne Sladky/AP Photo)

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

