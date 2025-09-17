Turning Point USA expands its merchandise collection with items commemorating Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ahead of Charlie Kirk's memorial service, his organization, Turning Point USA (TPUSA), added new commemorative merchandise to its online store this week.

The 11 new items are available ahead of Kirk's celebration of life ceremony, which is scheduled for Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Arizona . President Donald Trump will speak at Kirk's memorial service along with Vice President JD Vance , Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

'THIS IS THE TURNING POINT:' TPUSA SAYS CAMPUS CHAPTER REQUESTS SURGE OVER 54,000 AFTER KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

One T-shirt features a line-art illustration of the Kirk family walking hand in hand, with a halo above Charlie Kirk’s head. Under the image, in bold block letters, the shirt reads "NEVER SURRENDER," and beneath, in script, it says "Love, An American Mother." A black shirt dubbed as the memorial tee, features a bold distressed graphic with the words "This Is Our Turning Point." The new merchandise also includes baseball hats and stickers.

TURNING POINT USA SAYS INTEREST IN WORKING AT THE ORGANIZATION SURGED AFTER CHARLIE KIRK’S DEATH

In addition to the new merchandise, Kirk's books are charting in Amazon’s top 20, and his podcast has soared to the No. 1 position in multiple categories. Meanwhile, millions have gravitated to Kirk's social media presence in the wake of his assassination. The spike has been especially pronounced on YouTube, where subscriber growth has translated into higher view counts and a jump in estimated earnings.

Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10 during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. The gathering was the first stop on TPUSA’s planned "American Comeback Tour," and, at first, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. The charismatic founder of TPUSA gained recognition for his signature political debates on college campuses. Before the shot that killed him was fired, Kirk sat under a white tent marked with the slogan "Prove Me Wrong," fielding open-mic questions from thousands.

After his death, TPUSA has seen a massive surge in inquiries for new college chapters as the organization works to advance Kirk's vision. Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," said the organization has received more than 54,000 requests to establish new campus chapters, adding to its current network of 900 official chapters.

He also told Fox News Digital that he has "personally received hundreds of offers to work" for TPUSA.