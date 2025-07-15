Charlie Kirk says 'Woodstock in reverse' phenomenon is sweeping America as young people embrace conservatism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A conservative wave washing over Gen Z is bringing about the "greatest generational realignment" in decades, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said Tuesday.

"What we are seeing right now is like Woodstock in reverse. It is the greatest cultural and political realignment we've seen in over 50 years," he told "The Faulkner Focus."

His comments came days after a crowd of thousands packed into Florida's Tampa Convention Center for TPUSA's annual Student Action Summit, an event featuring top right-wing speakers that is designed to motivate young students to defend conservative values.

According to Kirk, the crowd of 7,000 people at this year's event was among the largest in the organization's history, signaling a notable uptick in conservative values among Gen Z students.

"Students from all across the country decided to spend their summer break to be trained, to be educated, be fired up, all about saving the United States of America, and it goes to show that this movement that President Trump has started is only getting bigger. It has more energy, more enthusiasm, and it's strengthening," he added.

Gen Z has been credited with aiding in President Donald Trump's victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, with many influencers, voters and political commentators from the age group voicing their support at the time.

Kirk lauded members of the age group – particularly 18-27 – as "patriotic," "cheerful" and full of a willingness to fight for the country.

The multi-day conservative conference featured remarks by co-founder Charlie Kirk , Fox News' Greg Gutfeld, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, border czar Tom Homan and Donald Trump Jr., among other conservative leaders.

