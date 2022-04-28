Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep. Pfluger greets Trevor Reed after prisoner swap with Russia: Let's 'get other Americans home'

Jailed Marine veteran landed in the US Thursday at an undisclosed Texas airport

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
close
Texas congressman greets US Marine after he was released from Russia in prisoner swap Video

Texas congressman greets US Marine after he was released from Russia in prisoner swap

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the release of Trevor Reed and DHS Secretary Mayorkas' testimony on the border crisis.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Rep. August Pfluger welcomed jailed Marine veteran Trevor Reed home Thursday after he landed in the U.S. following his release from a Russian prison. 

JAILED MARINE TREVOR REED LANDS IN US AFTER PRISONER SWAP WITH RUSSIA

Pfluger called the moment "incredible" on "Fox & Friends" as the former Marine, who is also one of his constituents, arrived back on home soil. 

"It was overwhelming to see the joy on Paula and Joey Reed's face, to understand just how hard they had worked tirelessly, that they had made every effort possible to bring their son home," Pfluger told co-host Steve Doocy

"It's a good news story in America," he continued. "President Biden did the right thing here, and to realize a Marine is back on American soil, the country that he loves, was just incredible. It really was a joyous moment."

PARENTS OF TREVOR REED SPEAK TO MEDIA, RAISE HEALTH CONCERNS FOLLOWING HIS RELEASE

US Marine released by Russia in prisoner swap arrives in US Video

The aircraft carrying Reed landed in Texas at an undisclosed airport Thursday, reuniting him with his parents, Joey and Paula. 

Reed's family released a statement thanking officials involved in his release, and asking for privacy as they assess Trevor's health upon his return home. 

"I do believe that it's something positive to see that there is a line of communication between the United States and Russia," Pfluger said. "I hope that that can lead… to further releases of people like Paul Whelan, and I think this is a good win for the administration."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Let's continue to get other Americans home," he continued. 

Russian officials released Reed in a prisoner swap in exchange for Russian drug trafficker Konstantin Yaroshenko. 

Reed was arrested in Russia in 2019, accused of assaulting a police officer. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020. Reed's family has maintained his innocence and the U.S. government described him as unjustly maintained.

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.