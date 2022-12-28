Top Virginia high school accused of withholding academic awards for 'equity': 'The dumbing down of America'

Virginia parents are outraged after a top-ranked high school allegedly delayed notifying students of national academic honors in the name of "equity," making them unable to account for the recognition in some college applications.

Fairfax County parent Asra Nomani joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss why the school delayed the awards and the importance of meritocracy in the classroom.

"This year the entire controversy just blew up because the kids got their certificate, weeks after early college application deadlines, just dropped on their desks as if it was just another piece of paper," Nomani told co-host Todd Piro.

"And this amazing mom named Shawna Yashar started asking questions, just like every parent's got to do," she continued. "From issues of the drag queen story hours to indoctrination in the schools, this is another form of this race to the bottom that the schools are going through right now."

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ) allegedly delayed academic awards for years, according to Nomani, because of its ploy to advocate "equal outcomes for every student, without exception."

The school has even implemented a policy awarding students a 50% just for showing up to class, and administrators have eliminated zeroes entirely.

The delayed awards in question are given by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which recognizes top-performing high schoolers nationwide. TJ received the 2022 honors in October but did not distribute them to students until a month later, after early-application deadlines had passed, according to Nomani. Nomani's son, a 2021 TJ graduate, was honored as a Commended Student in September 2020 but was never notified, she wrote in City Journal.

When Yashar, the mother who originally sounded the alarm on the school's delay, brought the issue to the forefront, she was met with pushback from the school, Nomani said.

"The school wanted to recognize students as individuals, not their achievements, as if the two had to be separated," she said.

Nomani noted the issue is not exclusive to Virginia schools, however, arguing the "war on merit" is an issue within the education system nationwide.

"It's part of this agenda that's that's the dumbing down of America," Nomani said. "These kids are the ones that are going to be… scientists coming up with our solutions for the things that just make us pull our hair out."

"This is important not just for this group of kids in this school, but for all of America, because this war on merit is happening everywhere."

In a statement sent to FOX 5 D.C., Fairfax County Public Schools said: "FCPS understands the hard work and dedication of each and every student who competes for college acceptance and scholarship opportunities. Once the issue regarding the fall 2022 notifications was realized, counselors sent emails and made follow-up calls to each college where these students had applied and informed them of the National Merit Scholarship Commendations. We are continuing to look into this matter and will take any necessary steps to ensure consistency in appropriate and timely notification of National Merit recognitions going forward."