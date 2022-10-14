Virginia parents sound off on politicization of schools: 'An attack on the family and the church'

A panel of Virginia residents expressed their concerns on "Fox & Friends" Friday about the public education system and increasing politicization in schools without the approval of parents.

"Education is such an important issue, and it should not be a partisan issue. Our group came together, of Democrats, Republicans putting party politics and party issues aside, we all want our kids to have a good quality education," said Bonnie Myshrall, a Fairfax County mother.

CALIFORNIA MOM OBLITERATES SCHOOL BOARD OVER ‘FAMILY-FRIENDLY’ HALLOWEEN DRAG SHOW

Tracy Compton, a Fairfax County mother, said she wants to make sure the school board and the superintendent understand that there has been a loss of learning and education.

"And the harm that they've caused over the last two years needs to be fixed, and they're the ones who need to fix it," Compton told Ainsley Earhardt.

Darris Hess, a Loudoun County father, said that every Democrat needs to be voted out, pushing back on the party's partnership with teachers' unions.

BIDEN, DEMOCRATS SEEK TO FLOOD MILLIONS INTO SCHOOL MODEL WITH QUESTIONABLE TIES TO CRITICAL RACE THEORY

"Tell me what we've gotten from the Department of Education," he said, arguing parents cannot be removed from having input into what their children learn in school.

"There's something deeper here. This is an attack on the family and an attack on the church, particularly if you're Christian. So they get the kids, they bring in CRT and equity and now this gender contagion, which is extremely dangerous and harmful and it's a way to get to the kids, break up the American family. And at the same time, we're now hearing this term called Christian nationalist. This is another term that the left is using to go after the church," Hess said.

A Loudoun County father of two, Fred Rege, said that he's disappointed in the school system and rejects the teaching of critical race theory concepts.

"I can't think of anything more racist than telling a Black student that we're going to increase your grades so that you can catch up because you're Black. I can't think of a more racist policy," he said, adding he does not want his daughters to face "the open bigotry of low expectations."

Amy Bowman, a mother of three, said she does not want "social engineering and psychiatry in the classroom," arguing schools need to focus on students excelling at classic academics like reading, writing and math.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Cheryl Onderchain, a single mother of three, said she is tired of "gaslighting by the left and the Biden administration" on the economy and on schools.

"And the gaslighting also by these teachers' unions, Randi Weingarten getting on Twitter saying [they] were trying to get schools open in 2020. It's a joke," she said.