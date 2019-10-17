Rep. McCaul: 'Common theme' of Trump envoy's Ukraine interview is 'there's no quid pro quo'

The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee told Fox News Thursday the common theme from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's closed-door interview was the absence of evidence of a quid pro quo.

Ranking Member Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told "The Story" he is limited in what he can say publicly due to a "gag rule" implemented by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

However, McCaul said Sondland's testimony backed up President Trump's phone call transcript.

"In his opening statement, he does refer to [former New York Mayor Rudy] Giuliani operating sort of sometimes in conjunction with the State Department, sometimes not," he said. "I think what is a common theme with the testimony that's been made public is there's no quid pro quo here -- and I think that's very clear from the president's phone conversation."

McCaul told host Martha MacCallum he was a former federal prosecutor in the Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section and said Trump's phone call had been reviewed by those officials, who purportedly found no criminal violations.

"I don't know that's been talked about very much," he said.

Sources with firsthand knowledge of former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker's testimony to House investigators earlier this month told Fox News that Volker said he consulted with Sondland and Giuliani in August regarding a draft statement from Ukraine on corruption.

Fox News' Gregg Re and Catherine Herridge contributed to this report.