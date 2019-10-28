Tomi Lahren dings liberal pundit who blasted Trump rhetoric: 'You coined me white power Barbie'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren confronted a liberal pundit who called her 'white power Barbie' in a tweet several years ago when the two faced off in a heated debate during this year's Politicon in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday.

Lahren and Ana Kasparian, who is a host and executive producer of "The Young Turks," were asked to weigh in on the perception that Americans are growing increasingly divided.

"Do you think that Republicans and Democrats see each other as fellow Americans anymore? Or do you think that we've become tribal to a point that we don't even feel like we're the same country?" asked Politicon moderator Clay Aiken.

"I think a lot of Trump supporters feel as though we've been cast out and alienated," said Lahren. "That's part of the problem. I don't think anybody wants division in this country, but I think for those Trump supporters out there, those conservatives out there, we've kind of been pushed to the wayside. 'You're a racist, you're a bigot, you're intolerant.' Once we've been named call to that extent and... we've had our characters assassinated to such an extent, it's hard to repair that."

Aiken posed the same question to Kasparian, who blamed President Donald Trump for increased polarization among Americans.

"If you go back to the campaigning that Trump did and the type of rhetoric he used and the rhetoric he relied on to garner support, it was to divide people. It was to find the boogeymen, to find foreigners that are so scary and we all need to, you know, worry about them. 'The immigrants are the reason why your economic situation isn't so great. The people of color are the ones who threaten your lives with the crime.' I mean, that was rhetoric that was specifically meant to divide Americans. And it worked, unfortunately," argued Kasparian.

Lahren took issue with those remarks, observing that Kasparian has used heated rhetoric of her own in the past.

"When we're talking about rhetoric, let's be fair. You coined me 'white power Barbie' a couple of years ago," said Lahren. "So that's what a lot of conservatives go through. Is that you've never met us. You never talked to us... You can say, 'I don't agree with her politics.' You can say, 'I don't agree with what she says'... But when you blanketly just call somebody a 'white power Barbie' or a white nationalist because you disagree with their politics, that's going too far."

In June 2016, Kasparian tweeted at Lahren after Lahren had responded to being called "stupid." Kasparian wrote, ".@TomiLahren Make no mistake white power Barbie, I'd be just as vicious toward you in person."

Kasparian defended her remarks, by saying that she was responding to Lahren's allegedly incendiary rhetoric about illegal immigration and the Second Amendment.

"It's important to understand what motivates that type of rhetoric," she responded. "When you are on television and you're saying things about how it's important for us to have as much access to guns as possible so we can defend ourselves against migrants at the border, that's effectively messaging to people, 'we should shoot migrants as they're coming to the border to seek asylum.'"

Lahren vehemently disagreed with Kasparian's interpretation of her remarks.

"I never said we need guns so that we can defend ourselves against migrants coming across the border. I said we need guns because if you're refusing to protect and defend this nation with our borders, we as the American people have to have a means to protect ourselves because the government is not going to do it for us."

