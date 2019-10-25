Abby Hornacek goes behind the scenes in college football showdown

Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek gave Fox fans exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to a famous football rivalry in her new show, "American Arenas."

Traveling to Dallas, Texas, Hornacek headed to Cotton Bowl stadium to watch the "Red River Showdown" and speak with fans on both teams.

"The Red River Showdown was a dream come true for any sports fan," Hornacek said in an interview with Fox News. "You could feel the electricity from the State Fair of Texas carry over into Saturday to create one of the best rivalry atmospheres known to college football."

The highly anticipated "Red River Showdown" is a football rivalry between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns.

The series is one of the major rivalries in American sports, specifically NCAA football.

The name "Red River Showdown" is derived from the famous Red River between Texas and Oklahoma -- which has in the past caused conflict between the two states, most notably the Red River Bridge War in 1931.

A sports junkie herself, Hornacek made her way across the field, speaking to players, coaches and excited fans -- bringing Fox Nation viewers along on the journey.

"The battle of the quarterbacks was a huge storyline going into the game," said Hornacek, "but the Showdown ended up being even more than that. Watching the O.U. defense step up its game and the fans chanting back and forth made the experience incredibly memorable. After the Red River Showdown, I realized the recipe for happiness truly is college football mixed with fall weather and the State Fair of Texas."

