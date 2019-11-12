Tomi Lahren attends 'No Safe Spaces' premiere: Left and right must fight 'cancel culture'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Tuesday that liberals and conservatives need to come together to defend free speech and First Amendment rights.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends: First" with host Heather Childers, Lahren recalled her evening in Hollywood at the "No Safe Spaces" premiere.

The film examines the politically correct world of academia, largely driven by the political left. Conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager has called the film a "wake-up call" to the American people, claiming the left is trampling on free speech to satisfy its agenda.

While the movie doesn't open nationwide until November 15, "No Safe Spaces" saw a strong opening with the second-highest ever box office gross for a documentary playing on just one screen, according to the movie's producers.

Lahren said that she spoke to people on all sides and they said essentially the same thing: "We must learn to defend the First Amendment. We must learn to defend freedom of speech and expression because -- really -- if we don't have that, what are we as a nation?"

The premiere was on Veterans Day, which Lahren said made the movie's message even more powerful.

"It was something that so many Americans have fought for and now we have this cancel culture -- this snowflake culture -- that wants to really threaten and end that and I don't think anybody wants to see it," she said.

Lahren told Childers that while conservative voices are "sadly" the ones that are "being diminished the most," everyone needs to fight back against "cancel culture."

"It should be the left and right coming together saying if one thing we can agree on is that we want to have free speech and freedom of expression...that's what this country is founded on and that's something we should all be fighting for," she stated.