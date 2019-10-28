UC Berkeley grad featured in 'No Safe Space' doc details being shunned by classmates for being Christian

A college student featured in a new film about free speech at colleges called “No Safe Spaces” said Monday that she was kicked out of campus organizations for refusing to affirm LGBTQ identities.

UC Berkeley graduate Isabelle Chow told “Fox & Friends” that when she served as a member of the student senate last year, she was shunned for disagreeing with a bill that sought to support LGBTQ identities as “good.”

“I disagreed with the majority of the bill that asked me to affirm an LGBTQ-plus identity as good and to support LGBTQ-plus organizations on campus,” Chow said, while also noting that she was “openly-Christian” when she ran for senate on campus.

“Over and over, they just said, 'Eff you, why did you say that? Eff you, just resign,'” Chow said.

Chow said that she was kicked out of every single club she joined on campus except for the pro-life club and her church.

The new film “No Safe Spaces,” starring comedian Adam Carolla and conservative radio personality Dennis Prager, had a strong opening with the second-highest ever box office gross for a documentary playing on just one screen, according to the movie's producers.

“No Safe Spaces” examines the politically correct world of academia, largely driven by the political left. Prager has called the film a "wake-up call" to the American people, claiming the left is trampling on free speech to satisfy its agendas.

So-called 'safe spaces,' physical locations for students who feel victimized or offended by ideas or speech they oppose, have become increasingly common on college campuses.

Chow said that the documentary challenged her to elevate minority voices in the conversations and people she engages with and ensure that there is a safe space for every opinion.

Chow went on to say, “College students and people in regular communities need to be able to accept and seek different points of view.”

