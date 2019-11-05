Free-speech documentary 'No Safe Spaces' terminates 'Terminator' at 2 theaters ahead of nationwide release

In a stunning showing Monday, the new free-speech documentary "No Safe Spaces" beat the latest "Terminator" movie at two theaters where the films are currently playing.

The documentary from radio personality Dennis Prager and comedian Adam Carolla beat the $185-million budget "Terminator: Dark Fate" on Monday at those two theaters, according to the film's distributor. The movie has been showing at roughly a dozen theaters across the country this week.

In the Denver area's AMC Highlands Ranch theater, "No Safe Spaces" grossed $2,162 while "Dark Fate" grossed just $1,851. And, in the San Diego area's Regal Parkway Plaza theater, the documentary earned $1,009 while the action flick earned $992.

"No Safe Spaces" finished at a close second to the Arnold Schwarzenegger blockbuster over the weekend at those same theaters.

"It's always great to win, but for our little film to finish second to the mighty ‘Terminator’ in its opening weekend is just crazy, so we'll happily be No. 2," Carolla said.

The film's successful second weekend came after it opened in Phoenix with the second-highest ever box office gross for a documentary playing on just one screen, according to the movie's producers. "No Safe Spaces" raked in an estimated $45,000 on one screen, trailing only Michael Moore's 2007 offering, "Sicko."

Prager has called the film a "wake-up call" to the American people, claiming some people on the left were trampling on free speech to satisfy a political agenda. "No Safe Spaces" is set to have another shot against Schwarzenegger when it opens in additional cities on Nov. 8 before expanding further Nov. 15.

"All I have to say to Arnold is: 'I'll Be Back!' Denver and San Diego have always been great cities to me and I want to thank our fans there for supporting 'No Safe Spaces,'" Carolla added. "Dennis and I are excited to see the film grow and grow with audiences and we’re excited for more cities to come."

Producer Mark Joseph said, "Robots and monsters are great... but our film shows that there's a hunger for something more that both entertains and brings people together on the things we can agree on."

In all, "No Safe Spaces" has earned about $25,000 at the AMC Highlands Ranch and an additional $10,000 at the El Cajon Parkway Plaza, according to Joseph.

"We are grateful for everyone giving us so much support as we take this movie into more theaters across America," Prager said.

The film featured commentary from a variety of Hollywood actors, scholars, academics, political figures, and media members across the political spectrum, including Van Jones, Alan Dershowitz, Jordan Peterson, Dave Rubin, Cornel West and Tim Allen.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.