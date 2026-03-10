Expand / Collapse search
Michigan high school coach wins Los Angeles Marathon in dramatic photo finish

Nathan Martin overtook Kenyan runner Michael Kimani Kamau by less than one second in LA Marathon

By Max Bacall Fox News
A late surge helped Michigan high school coach Nathan Martin place first by just a step in a stunning photo finish at the Los Angeles Marathon.

Martin told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that he was running with a pack but pulled ahead with about five miles remaining in the race. He said he knew Kenyan competitor Michael Kimani Kamau was out in front of him, but he didn't know where.

Nathan Martin crosses a marathon finish line while Michael Kimani Kamau falls to the pavement.

American runner Nathan Martin crosses the finish line to place first with a time of 2:11:16.50 in a last-second sprint as Kenya's Michael Kimani Kamau dives and falls to the pavement during the 2026 ASICS Los Angeles Marathon in Los Angeles on March 8, 2026. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

He realized he had a shot at the gold in the final mile, he said, and kicked into high gear in the last 800 meters.

"I'm like, 'Hey, I need to go for it,' and started pushing, and then that last hundred [meters] I said, 'I got a chance and I'm gonna try and take it.'"

Martin overtook Kamau in the very last second of the race, finishing in 2:11:16.50 and .01 ahead of Kamau, according to official race results.

Elite men lead runners beginning the Los Angeles Marathon outside Dodger Stadium.

The elite men lead runners out from Dodger Stadium at the start of the 41st Los Angeles Marathon on March 8, 2026. (David Crane / MediaNews Group / Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

The cross-country and track coach said he has been flooded with messages of pride and support from current and former athletes.

"At the end of the day, I'm just trying to give what I have and see what that produces, and just connect and share that with others," he said.

Martin said he would have to consult with his own coach to determine what's next, but for the time being, he is resting his legs.

"The legs are feeling a bit rough right now. I'm making it through it, but kind of going downstairs is the hardest part right now."

Martin's thrilling victory marks the second consecutive year an American has topped the podium, following Illinois native Matt Richtman’s 2025 performance that ended a 31-year drought.

