Tomi Lahren: Judge should set example with Lori Loughlin, prove that 'no one is above the law'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren joined "Fox & Friends" weighing in on the latest in the college admissions scandal, after actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in jail late last week.

Responding to reports that "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin was "incredibly panicked" following Huffman's sentence, Lahren said she hoped the judge will set an example with Loughlin's sentencing, proving to the public that "no one is above the law."

"I don't know why she's panicking," said Lahren, "because felicity Huffman plead guilty and she got 14 days in prison, which because of California's policies...it's likely going to be reduced to far less than that -- and especially in Lori's case because she lives in California, it's definitely going to be reduced to much less than that if she is in fact, charged, convicted."

"This goes back to the heart... of personal accountability and personal responsibility," Lahren continued, stressing that the Hollywood community seems to be unfamiliar with those terms.

Last week, Huffman, who starred in "Desperate Housewives," was sentenced to a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service in addition to jail time after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT.

Loughlin, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to alleged scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer through his fraudulent Key Worldwide Foundation to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team, even though neither girl had rowing experience.

The couple rejected the plea bargain that many other parents allegedly involved in the case (including Felicity Huffman) accepted. Giannulli, 56, and Loughlin were consequently slapped with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy and would face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted on all charges against them.

Lahren said she hopes Loughlin "gets what she deserves," reiterating the need for "personal responsibility" among Holywood elitists.

"I hope she gets what she deserves and I hope its a message to the nation that no one is above the law, not even TV moms," said the Fox Nation host.

Following Huffman's sentence, many members of the Holywood community came out in support of the star, saying they felt jail time was unnecessary and an unfair sentence.

Singer and criminal justice reform activist John Legend took to Twitter to voice his opinion, blaming Americans for "becoming desensitized to how much we lock people up."

"Americans have become desensitized to how much we lock people up. Prisons and jails are not the answer to every bad thing everyone does, but we've come to use them to address nearly every societal ill," Legend wrote.

"No one in our nation will benefit from the 14 days an actress will serve for cheating in college admissions," he concluded. "We don't need to lock people up for any of this stuff."

Lahren said Legend's statement "goes back to a larger mentality in the country," and called it a "lack of compassion for law-abiding Americans."

"This goes back to a larger mentality in this country that no one should be accountable for anything...and what this really is is a lack of compassion for law-abiding Americans, law-abiding parents who do the right thing, abide by the laws and have to deal with the struggles of their lives on a daily basis -- meanwhile people with a lot of resources, a lot at their disposal, don't think that they should have to serve time or pay a price for their crimes -- and it's absolutely ridiculous," said Lahren.

