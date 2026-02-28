Voice of America pushes Trump’s message inside Iran as regime clamps down on communications: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Voice of America’s (VOA) Persian-language service continued broadcasting inside Iran on Saturday despite sweeping communication restrictions imposed by the regime, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

VOA — the U.S. government-funded international broadcaster overseen by the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) — appeared to air Persian-language coverage of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign known as "Operation Epic Fury," the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, remarks from President Donald Trump, and other major developments.

In a post on X, USAGM said VOA was amplifying President Donald Trump’s message about the operation across its global platforms, sharing images of his statement translated into multiple languages, including Korean and Kurdish.

"Voice of America is carrying President Trump’s message about Operation Epic Fury across all language services," USAGM wrote. "The brave people of Iran are hearing him — and so are citizens living under oppressive regimes around the world."

Founded in 1942 to counter Nazi propaganda, VOA now delivers news in 49 languages to a weekly global audience of more than 361 million people, according to the organization's website.

VOA launched its Persian-language programming in 1979. The service "confronts the disinformation and censorship efforts of the Iranian regime and enhances U.S. efforts to speak directly to the Iranian people," its website states.

All broadcast media in Iran is state-controlled and promotes official government policy and ideology. While private satellite dishes are illegal, foreign-based Persian-language satellite channels attract a large viewership, according to BBC News.

The broadcasts come as Iranian authorities intensify their crackdown on journalism and digital communications.

Officials have imposed a near-total internet blackout — similar to restrictions enacted during protests last month — with national connectivity reportedly dropping to roughly 4%, The Jerusalem Post reported.

At least seven journalists have also been arrested since the latest wave of protests began in December, which were sparked by economic collapse and inflation reportedly soaring to 60%, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Earlier this week, the CIA stepped into the information battle.

On Tuesday, the agency published a Persian-language video on its X account urging Iranian dissidents to make secure contact with the CIA amid renewed anti-government demonstrations.

The U.S. Agency for Global Media did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

