Lori Loughlin college admissions scandal case 'upsetting' for 'Fuller House' cast, co-star says

Lori Loughlin's involvement in the college admissions scandal, which got her booted from "Fuller House," still has her co-stars reeling from her untimely exit from the Netflix revival of the classic sitcom.

“Well, we all love Lori because Lori’s part of this family, too,” Juan Pablo di Pace, who stars as Fernando on the show, told Us Weekly on Saturday. “So, it’s an upsetting situation."

He added, "I mean, we wish her the very, very best on this really difficult situation, but she is part of the family, so it’s painful for everybody.”

'FULLER HOUSE' SEASON 5 STARS BEGIN PRODUCTION WITHOUT EMBATTLED LORI LOUGHLIN

Di Pace also said he has no idea how Loughlin's character, Aunt Becky, will be written off of the series' upcoming final season, explaining, “They don’t tell me about that. We don’t talk about that.”

Loughlin, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to alleged scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer through his fraudulent Key Worldwide Foundation to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team, even though neither girl had rowing experience.

LORI LOUGHLIN WAS 'OBSESSED' WITH GETTING DAUGHTERS INTO USC, REPORT CLAIMS

The couple rejected the plea bargain that many other parents allegedly involved in the case (including Felicity Huffman) accepted. Giannulli, 56, and Loughlin were consequently slapped with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy and would face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted on all charges against them.

Huffman was sentenced last week to 14 days behind bars, a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT.

'FULLER HOUSE' STARS SEEM TO REFERENCE LORI LOUGHLIN IN KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS SPEECH AMID COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Loughlin's onscreen husband, John Stamos, previously addressed her exit from the show similarly.

“I haven't been on the show yet and it hasn't come up, so I'm going to talk to some people about it this week and see what's going on," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It's a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don't mean just on our side."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, Stamos told GQ of Loughlin's criminal case, “I gotta be careful. I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it. … I’ll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can’t figure it out. It doesn’t make sense.”