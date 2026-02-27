Virginia county library hosts Pride-themed reading event for kids with mayor as guest reader

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A public library in a Northern Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C., hosted a "National Day of Reading" event on Friday for kids ages 3–8 that featured books celebrating transgender and non-binary youth.

A flyer for the Fairfax County Public Library event read in part, "This special National Day of Reading event features guest reader, Fairfax Mayor Catherine Read. As part of the HRC Foundation’s Welcoming Schools initiative, the program celebrates inclusive storytelling that supports transgender and non-binary youth."

The flyer also listed several books related to Pride and gender identity, stating that "Families will enjoy make-and-take crafts and story time with ‘Marley’s Pride’ and ‘Chloe and the Fireflies’ — celebrating empathy, representation, and belonging for kids ages 3–8. Cosponsored by Fairfax County Public Library and FCPS Pride."

One of the books highlighted, " Marley’s Pride ," features a nonbinary character, talks about the history of Pride and includes "a glossary of terms to help adults answer kids' questions about the LGBTQ+ community," according to its Amazon description.

Another featured book, " Chloe and the Fireflies ," described for children ages 4-8, is billed as "A gentle look at transitions and new beginnings through the eyes of a child in foster care — Chloe and the Fireflies is a warm picture book that expands the view of what a family can be."

The flyer displayed logos for the Fairfax County Public Library as well as the Human Rights Campaign and FCPS Pride, which describes itself as an advocate "within Fairfax County Public Schools for policies and practices striving to create a positive and respectful school climate for all employees and students, irrespective of sexual orientation or gender identity."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, City of Fairfax Mayor Catherine Read said, "I was pleased that FCPS Pride reached out to me to be the guest reader today for the HRC Day of Reading at our City of Fairfax Regional Library. Events like this are important to families who choose to bring their children to learn about the experiences of other children and families through storybooks."

Read added, "Our city’s diversity includes people of all ages who are also in the LGBTQIA community, and it’s important that we provide opportunities for them to see themselves in storybooks and to understand they are embraced and valued in the city where they live. All are welcome here. It’s important for children to feel accepted and safe where they live and to understand they also have an opportunity to help other children feel that way in school, on the playground and in their neighborhoods."

Sara Prohaska, marketing and communications director for Fairfax County Public Library, told Fox News Digital in a statement that "Fairfax County Public Library’s events and programs, like its varied collection, are available to all and represent a diversity of subjects and viewpoints. Parents/guardians have the right to guide the reading, viewing, listening and program attendance of their children, but must recognize these rights in other parents/guardians."

