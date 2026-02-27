Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco moderate Democrats spending millions in local elections, fearing another progressive takeover

Neighbors for a Better San Francisco reportedly raised $10 million to pour into local elections against progressive candidates

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Greg Gutfeld says new San Francisco drug treatment policy ‘breaks the ice’ for other cities Video

Greg Gutfeld says new San Francisco drug treatment policy ‘breaks the ice’ for other cities

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld discusses San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s new policy to establish a facility to arrest and treat drug users on ‘Gutfeld!’ 

Moderate Democrats in San Francisco are pushing back against progressive candidates according to a Friday report, fearing local left-wing politicians could undo the work done over the past four years following a surge in the city's homelessness and crime.

Neighbors for a Better San Francisco raised $10 million to pour into local elections to stop progressives from being re-elected and knocking the city "off its more centrist course," according to Politico.  

The organization of political moderates in the city wants to defeat a "CEO tax" proposal that labor unions placed on the June primary ballot, according to Politico.

People carry signs during a teachers strike

A teacher strike closed San Francisco schools earlier this month. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

The group worries that the proposed tax — which is intended to offset the federal funding cuts that impacted the city’s budget — would inhibit economic recovery and worsen the city’s downtown office vacancy issue.

Neighbors for a Better San Francisco is pouring the most money to preserve a moderate-leaning majority on the Board of Supervisors as progressives try to regain control.

The group also plans to sustain the moderate majority on the city’s school board after a recent teachers' strike and to engage in voter education.

San Francisco made headlines for a mass exodus from the liberal city, declining public school enrollment and skyrocketing housing prices. 

The city elected Mayor Daniel Lurie in 2024, defeating incumbent Democrat London Breed — a shift away from lenient policies on crime, drugs, and homelessness that critics say contributed to the city’s decline.

Daniel Lurie in San Francisco

Residents in 2024 elected a new mayor, Daniel Lurie, who ousted the more progressive Democrat London Breed. (Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports)

Neighbors for a Better San Francisco supports "public safety, serious solutions to homelessness, high-quality public education, fiscal responsibility, and good government for our city," according to its website.

The group's director, Jay Cheng, said it "is important that someone is holding the line."

"This is a wave that is coming to us, it’s coming westward," he said.

Homeless in San Francisco and San Francisco skyline split image

Neighbors for a Better San Francisco supports public safety, "serious solutions to homelessness, high-quality public education, fiscal responsibility, and good government for our city," their website states. (Getty Images)

"Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman, who leads City Hall’s centrist majority, said he fears a Democratic midterm election focused heavily on President Donald Trump could drown out local concerns that helped moderates gain power amid the city’s pandemic-era decline," Politico reported.

"It’s hard in a place like this for the center to hold," Mandelman said. "We have pragmatists and utopians."

