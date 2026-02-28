Longtime Trump critic George Conway suggests US is 'terrorist state' after Iran strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former conservative lawyer and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, George Conway, suggested Saturday that the United States is a "terrorist state" hours after it joined Israel in carrying out military strikes against Iran.

"Perhaps the terrorist state with nuclear weapons is …. {checks notes} … the United States of America?" Conway wrote on X.

The U.S. and Israel launched a joint military offensive against Iran on Saturday, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury," after Trump warned of possible U.S. intervention if Tehran refused a sweeping nuclear deal and as deadly anti-regime protests unfolded.

Before Conway suggested his own country was acting as a "terrorist state," he posted similar criticisms of the U.S. on X.

In one post, Conway said he was "hopeful" that the "war in Iran will bring needed democratic change to … the United States of America."

"Remember, the dim-witted megalomaniacal narcissistic psychopath who has just started a major regional war in the Middle East has unfettered control of approximately 5,177 nuclear warheads," he wrote in another post, seeming to call out Trump.

Conway wasn't the only high-profile American calling out the U.S. for its actions in Iran.

Author Jason Hickel accused the U.S. and Israel of being "the single greatest threat to humanity," claiming that the countries bombed Iran "in the middle of negotiations" while simultaneously "genociding Palestinians."

"Bombing Iran in the middle of negotiations, while starving Cuba, while genociding Palestinians, while threatening to invade Greenland… the US and Israel are the single greatest threat to humanity and it’s not even close. We are all forced to live in the nightmare they create," Hickel wrote on X, Saturday.

During an appearance on MS NOW on Saturday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, called for members of Congress to put aside their loyalty to Trump, who she referred to as the "orange man," and focus on their loyalty to the U.S. Constitution.

"Right now, what we are clearly witnessing is lawlessness yet again, from this administration. And my question to my colleagues in a very serious way is, will you put aside your loyalty to this orange man and actually focus on your loyalty and your oath to the Constitution, which says that only Congress has the power to declare war?" she questioned.

Prior to these comments, MS NOW's Ali Velshi noted that while "we can have a debate about whether we should be having a war with Iran, and we don’t really have much of a debate about whether the Iranian regime is a bad regime," Congress was not consulted prior to the strikes.

"No, we were not, and that’s the problem," Crockett responded. "There are people that will land on all sides of this conflict and what should be happening or shouldn’t be happening. But the one thing that I want to remind the American people of is that we have a Constitution, and frankly, as members of Congress, we swore an oath to the Constitution as well as the president."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on both.