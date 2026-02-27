Notre Dame students applaud abortion advocate declining leadership appointment but say 'war' continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Students at the University of Notre Dame are rallying Friday to defend the university’s Catholic identity following the appointment of an abortion-rights advocate to lead the school's Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies — who has since decided to withdraw from the role.

The "war" for the school's Catholic identity remains, one student says.

"I congratulate our students for applying the vital pressure needed to get Professor Susan Ostermann to resign from her appointment," Luke Woodyard, a sophomore at Notre Dame and an organizer of the "March on the Dome" happening Friday evening, told Fox News Digital.

Mary Gallagher, professor of global affairs and the Marilyn Keough Dean of the Keough School of Global Affairs at the university, announced Thursday that Ostermann had "decided not to move forward" with the appointment.

The university announced in January that Ostermann — who joined the university in 2017 as a global affairs professor — would begin her role as director of the Asian studies center in July.

Woodyard, who sits on the executive board of Notre Dame’s Right to Life organization and is politics editor at the student newspaper, The Irish Rover, told Fox News Digital that he remains concerned about the school’s Catholic identity.

"This is a big win, but the war for Notre Dame’s Catholic Identity is not yet over," Woodyard said.

"Not only will Ostermann remain at Notre Dame, but she will remain as a professor perpetuating a culture of death within Notre Dame’s walls," he added. "Her comment that ‘open access to abortion is an indispensable condition of the integral human development of women’ is what she is really fighting for when she says, ‘I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across the university to build a campus community where all can speak openly on the issues that matter to them most…’"

In a statement to Fox News Digital Thursday about her decision, Ostermann said, "My only goal in accepting the Liu Institute Directorship was to serve as a steward for the Institute’s world-class faculty, students and staff; it is not a position I applied for, but I was truly honored to take it on. At present, the focus on my appointment risks overshadowing the vital work the Institute performs, which it should be allowed to pursue without undue distraction."

"At the same time, it has become clear that there is work to do at Notre Dame to build a community where a variety of voices can flourish," she added. "Both academic inquiry and the full realization of human dignity demand this of us. Towards both of these ends, I have decided not to move forward as Director. Instead, I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across the university to build a campus community where all can speak openly on the issues that matter to them most, and to continuing collaborations with colleagues at the Liu Institute and beyond."

Ostermann has been a vocal advocate for abortion in her writings.

She co-authored a 2022 Chicago Tribune article titled, "Lies about abortion have dictated our health policy," with former Notre Dame professor Tamara Kay, where they wrote that "almost 90% of abortions occur during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy when there are no babies or fetuses. There are only blastocysts or embryos so tiny they are too small to be seen on an abdominal ultrasound."

In another 2022 article entitled, "Forced pregnancy and childbirth are violence against women — and also terrible health policy," published in Salon, Ostermann and Kay wrote, "Criminalizing abortion results in irreparable harm. In fact, it actually has the opposite policy effect that anti-abortion advocates say they want: It can increase abortion rates, unintended pregnancies and infant mortality."

According to Sycamore Trust, an unofficial organization of Notre Dame alumni, at least 19 cardinals, archbishops and bishops opposed her appointment.

Notre Dame told Fox News Digital in a statement: "The University of Notre Dame remains steadfast in its unwavering commitment to the inherent dignity of the human person and to the sanctity of life at every stage. We respect the perspectives of our students and their desire to be heard; this event is an example of the vibrant and deeply engaged community that makes Notre Dame a special place."

Woodyard said he questioned the motivation behind Ostermann’s withdrawal.

"There is no good faith on this withdrawal," he said. "It is a calculated play by Ostermann and her supporters to lower the university outrage and retain the authority at Notre Dame. We must press on. No pro-Abortion advocate should ever be able to weaponize Our Lady’s name in actions against the life of the unborn."

He added that students will continue to "March on the Dome."

The university said Ostermann had no further comment on Woodyard's remarks.

The "March on the Dome," scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at the South Quad flagpole, is sponsored by Notre Dame Right To Life, Students for Child Oriented Policy, the Knights of Columbus, Militia of The Immaculata, and Children of Mary.

It will feature student addresses, prayer, and a Rosary at the grotto led by the Militia of the Immaculata.