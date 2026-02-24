Expand / Collapse search
Former UK prime minister declares 'biggest problem is Islamism,' says other issues are reversible

Truss tells Katie Miller that other problems like economy and healthcare are 'reversible' with easy policy fixes, unlike radical Islam

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Former prime minister warns 'Islamism' is the key issue facing the UK Video

Former prime minister warns 'Islamism' is the key issue facing the UK

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss warned that while many economic or political issues can be resolved with policy fixes, the Islamization of the UK presents a far more existential issue that's harder to undo.

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss argued on an episode this week of "The Katie Miller Podcast" that Islamism is the greatest threat to the United Kingdom. 

Liz Truss is a British Conservative politician who briefly served as the United Kingdom’s prime minister in 2022, making history for the shortest tenure in the office — resigning after just 49 days.

Katie Miller, the wife of top White House aide Stephen Miller, spoke to Truss on the Tuesday episode of her podcast and asked, "Looking at the current state of the UK, the economy, housing, healthcare, immigration, what keeps you up at night?"

"The biggest problem is Islamism. Everything else is reversible," Truss said, noting other issues can merely be solved by conventional measures such as tax cuts or deregulation. "But if the country suffers from radical Islam, then that is very difficult to reverse. To me, that's the biggest threat that there is now."

Liz Truss speaks to supporters

Liz Truss' tenure as the UK's prime minister was historically short, but she has continued to be a voice in politics. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

For Europe in general, she argued "Islamification" is the same core issue, but that the UK in particular has structural issues enabling legal migration to be a massive problem. 

"The salary threshold is far too low in Britain for coming. People have been able to come as bogus students. They've been able to come as the dependents of students, and also, people have been able to bring their family in," Truss said. "And that's one of the problems we have with the Pakistani Muslim enclaves is chain family immigration. So what I want to do is put a stop to that."

"I think it matters which country these people are coming from. So if it's Japan, that's different from Somalia, and we should be honest about that," she added. "So I like what President Trump has done about banning certain countries altogether. We should ban everybody from Afghanistan coming to Britain. They've got the highest rates of sexual assault of any nation."

DNI GABBARD WARNS ‘ISLAMIST IDEOLOGY’ THREATENS WESTERN FREEDOM AT AMFEST

Keir Starmer

The current embattled Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, is facing massive controversies as the United Kingdom continues to debate over immigration and past grooming gang scandals tearing apart its communities. (Thomas Krych/Pool via Reuters)

One game-changer in recent years that has altered the politics of the UK and the world in general is X, formerly Twitter, she said, particularly around the issue of Britain’s migrant "grooming gangs."

"X has revolutionized Britain and brought news that the press were trying to suppress," Truss said. "So the grooming gangs is the biggest example. It's absolutely horrific what's happened. You know, tens of thousands of British girls age 11 and upwards, you know, groomed, raped, tortured by Pakistani Muslim gangs. And the mainstream media in Britain has largely tried to cover it up."

Unite the kingdom rally

Nearly a decade after the UK's historic vote to leave the European Union, with immigration as one of its key issues, the people are still struggling to handle the migrant crisis. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images))

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

