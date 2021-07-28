Tom Homan: DHS hiding true number of migrant apprehensions at border

Former Acting ICE Director and Fox News contributor Tom Homan joined "America's Newsroom" and called out DHS for underreporting the number of illegal immigrants crossing the border.

TOM HOMAN: The DHS gave the number 55,000 released, ordered to report to ICE. Actually, 166,000 aliens have been released in the United States. It is actually over 63,000 that have been released and said we’ll leave it up to you to report to ICE. Very few of them are reporting to ICE. Out of the 102,000 released with notices to appears in court, very few of them are showing up for court. That’s the numbers. Yesterday, 1,000 illegal aliens were arrested on the border with a notice to report to ICE. 1,000 just yesterday. They arrested 7,000 illegal aliens in one day yesterday, 800 children arrested yesterday, 14,000 in custody at Border Patrol now. That’s the numbers the DHS is trying to hide from the American people.

