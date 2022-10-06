Tom Cotton blasts Biden's 'concessions' on world stage: Dictators can 'smell the weakness'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. joined "America Reports" on Thursday to discuss recent North Korea missile launches and President Biden's projected "weakness" on the world stage.

NORTH KOREA SLAMS UN HUMAN RIGHTS EXPERT AS 'US PUPPET'

TOM COTTON: Well, in the past, typically North Korea has fired missiles or tested nuclear weapons as a way to extract concessions from the West, especially from the United States, to try to see to their demand. So first off, it's vital that we not make the mistake that, so many past presidents have made, frankly, in both parties viewing a missile launch as another reason to get more concessions to North Korea. But second, it's also vital that we make sure that we have the weapons, especially the missile and the air defenses that we need to protect our troops, which in a happy coincidence, is what we would need to protect our partners in places like South Korea and Japan. Those are things like more patriot missile batteries, and more advanced missile defense technology to neutralize this threat from North Korea. I'd say third as well, Joe Biden needs to stop making concessions to dictators in places like Venezuela and Iran. If you make concessions to dictators there, Kim Jong Un, of course, sees that and believes that the store may be open to getting more concessions from the United States. So it's always important that we do not grant concessions, that we don't project weakness onto one dictator because anti-American dictators around the world will smell the weakness, and they'll begin to demand concessions on their own.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: