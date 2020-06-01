Sen. Tim Scott praises Trump's 'heartfelt' Rose Garden remarks, says reparations not 'the right approach'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told "The Story" Monday that he opposed Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson's call for paying $14 trillion in slavery reparations to African-Americans, saying such payments would likely lead to "more eruptions."

"I don't think reparations help level the playing field, it might help more eruptions on the playing field," Scott said.

Johnson had told "Special Report"earlier Monday evening that taxpayer-funded reparations would help end the riots and looting that have overtaken cities across America following the death of George Floyd.

"I don't think reparations is the right approach to it," Scott responded.

"Perhaps one of the most important, I guess paths forward is looking back," he added. "Looking, understanding, and appreciating the drastic occurrence, the challenges that have been faced by so many African-Americans in this country, but that path forward has been a path forward that was created by African-Americans like John Lewis leading nonviolent protests joined by Jewish brethren and white Christians coming alongside each other.

"There is a path forward," Scott continued, "but it starts with all of us taking responsibility ... but the conversation about reparations is not a conversation I have ever been in support of and I do not support now."

Scott, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, also praised President Trump's Rose Garden remarks Monday in which he vowed to take "immediate action” in “mobilizing all available federal resources” to stop the riots and looting, and expressed support for those peacefully protesting.

"I certainly give the president all the credit in the world on the comments he made ... that were leaning in on passion for the folks who feel the justice system [is] not working for them," said Scott, who had criticized Trump's tweets on the violence Sunday.

Scott described Trump's comments as "significant.

"They were heartfelt. I think they let us in the right direction. We need to hear more like that from the president because frankly, the country rallies around our chief executive when he speaks about bringing the American family together."