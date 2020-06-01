Expand / Collapse search
Trump vows to mobilize federal resources to ‘end’ riots: ‘I will fight to protect you’

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
President Trump addresses the nation on the civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody.

President Trump said during a statement in the Rose Garden on Monday that he is “taking immediate action” and “mobilizing all available federal resources” to stop riots and looting across the country, threatening to deploy the military if states don’t send in the National Guard to protests.

"I will fight to protect you," Trump said.

Immediately following the speech, the president and his entourage walked outside of the White House, across Lafayette Square, to St. Johns Episcopal Church, which caught on fire during the protesters the night before.

"I have recommended every governor deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to dominate the streets," the president said during his speech. "We are ending riots and lawlessness, we will end it today."

Trump said he is dispatching "thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers and military personnel" to stop the rioting.

"I want organizers of this terror to be on notice that you will face severe criminal penalties," he said.

"We cannot allow the righteous cries of peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob," the president added. "The biggest victims of this rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities."

