Tim Scott gave the 'perfect' response to Sunny Hostin, says Kellyanne Conway

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway praised 2024 GOP presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott for taking on "The View" when questioned about systematic racism, telling "America's Newsroom" Tuesday the senator gave a "perfect" response by pushing back with facts.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: The way [Sen. Tim Scott] carried himself on "The View" was perfect. I've been in that seat before, Dana, and I like that he just, he pushed back with facts. And one fact he said to Sunny Hostin, the co-host of "The View," was that "you're saying that you and I are the exceptions, not the rule." What a terrible way to communicate with America's children that they can only get ahead if there are a, quote, "exception." And then he correctly pointed out the facts. We've had an African American president, two African American secretaries of state. We now have a vice president who's Black. And I think he is on track to make the debate stage. He hovers about 2% in polling, which would qualify him. And then, of course, you need 40,000 unique donors in about 20 states. And he has a super PAC, which is important.

Scott joined the hosts of "The View" on Monday and criticized them over previous comments they made on the program about him being the "exception" to systemic racism in the U.S., saying it was an "offensive, disgusting message" to send to young people.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Scott if he believed in the concept of systemic racism and pressed him on being the "exception" in overcoming such a system.

"One of the reasons why I’m on the show is because of the comments that were made frankly on this show that the only way for a young African-American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule. That’s a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message to send to our young people today that the only way to succeed is by being the exception," Scott said.

Hostin argued that "it is" before Scott disagreed.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.