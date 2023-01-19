TikTokers erupt over Iowa State Fair's 'husband-calling contest'

A TikTok video is going viral for showcasing the Iowa State Fair's "husband-calling" contest, featuring a compilation of women shouting out their husbands' names.

The grand prize? Five dollars.

"Bob! Robert!" one woman, the fifth place winner, shouted into the microphone repeatedly, urging her husband to "hurry up."

"Daryl!" another wailed clearly.

VIRAL TIKTOK HOAX CLAIMING MONA LISA WAS STOLEN SENDS SOCIAL MEDIA INTO A TAILSPIN

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

A third, Bonnie Swalell Eilert, who landed the whopping $5 first place prize, shouted, "Roy! Do you hear me? Get yourself in here right now!"

"Come on! You know you're gonna be late again and you know that I want to get there on time," she added.

While some of the voices were less discernible; others sounded more like yodeling.

The video from @rhinestonecowboy amassed 17 million views in six days and showcased not only the humorous lengths wives will go to in getting their husbands to "listen" – but to also showcase their vocal capabilities in a lighthearted way.

"Some good ol’ fashioned "husband calling" at the iowa state fair," the user captioned the video.

TIKTOK TREND LEADS GEN Z EMPOYEES TO ‘A NEW FORM OF QUITTING’ SOME SAY COULD BITE THEM IN THE BACK

In addition to garnering millions of views, the TikTok also amassed over 2.3 million likes, 302 thousand shares and over 34 thousand comments.

"Is this… real?" one user asked.

"I don’t understand this. Do they go by the more relatable?….The most funny?…LIKE WHAT DOES IT TAKE TO WIN?" another asked with several tearful emojis.

"How are people not laughing in the audience?" a third commenter asked, while a fourth user jokingly wrote, "My fiancé's name is Roy. I’m taking notes."

Others pointed out their favorite competitors, with several praising the women for their vocal talent.

TIKTOK TREND SHOWS USERS SHARING THEIR HYPOTHETICAL DEATH ROW MEALS: CHICK-FIL-A?

"Roy's wife should do voice acting!" one wrote.

The number one name-caller got some more love from other commenter, including one who said, "The 1st place had me DYING."

Some women even touted the possibility that they could win the challenge, jokingly asking, "Where do I sign up?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iowans even jumped in on the fun, with some confirming to the disbelief of others that, yes, the competition is real.

"Yep this is Iowa for you," one said.

"Sadly, as an Iowan, this is real. Welcome to the Iowa State Fair," another chimed in.