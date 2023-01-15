TikTok trend leads Gen Z employees to 'a new form of quitting' some say could bite them in the back

Should you always put in a two weeks' notice before quitting your job?

Gen Z TikTokers are raising that debate with their latest viral trend which is making some people question whether it is ethical to suddenly resign and leave your workplace hanging.

"The problem is, with social media like Instagram and TikTok, when things like this go viral, it just snowballs and more and more people are encouraged to do it," Campus Reform correspondent Kale Ogunbor said Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

With employers turning to prospective employees' social media accounts and consulting with references during the hiring process, Ogunbor weighed the possibility that the trend could backfire on some Zoomers in the future.

"One of the most interesting phenomenons of my generation is that everything needs to be posted," she said. "This is going to be one of those trends that comes to bite an entire generation in the back given just a few years… a lot of bosses and HRs check social media."

Ogunbor told Fox News' Will Cain that future backlash could stop the trend in its tracks, but, for now, it is still going strong.

"Then again, no one is going to champion the negative things that happen to them because of what they do," she added.

Gen Z employees continue to deconstruct workplace norms and values with trends like the #NoTwoWeekNotice trend, the #QuietQuitting trend, and more.

One TikToker under the username @thesunscreenqueen0, captioned a video with "You must give a two week notice when leaving any job."

"Find it in the Bible," she said, typing out, "Stop giving notice, when you don't show up, They will NOTICE!"

Another TikToker Jordan Howlett, who goes by the username @jordan_the_stallion8, explained the movement in his own video, saying, "[This new generation of workers is] realizing that 2 week notices are useless… there's really no point in having them."

"You want to know why? Because a 2 week notice is so a job can get prepared to replace you. It's a respect thing. However, a job can fire you at any point in time and not treat you with any respect at all or even care for your well-being," he added.

Other videos on the platform show employees quitting their job or preparing to quit their job without putting in the notice.

"I leave my immensely toxic job tomorrow, with no two week notice," user @nae_la.soul_ captioned a video of herself dancing on-screen.

User @feloniousfalafel played out a hypothetical quitting scenario, pretending to walk into his workplace and announce his sudden resignation to the protest of his supervisors.

"Would you give me a two week notice if you were firing me?" he asked.

Many TikTokers guised the movement as "self-care" or liberation from a toxic and disrespectful work environment.