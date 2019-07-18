Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Tillis: 'I can't think of anything more audacious' than Omar's resolution on Israel boycott

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis says Rep. Ilhan Omar's resolution that likens a boycott of Israel to that of Nazi Germany is the real problem.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., proposed a resolution this week supporting the right to boycott Israel, likening it to boycotts of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, prompting a Republican senator to call it "audacious" Thursday.

After the crowd at a North Carolina "Make America Great Again" rally broke out in a chant of "send her back," Wednesday night, referring to the congresswoman, many have been quick to call it out. President Trump said Thursday at the White House that he disagrees with the chant.

"I was not happy with it, I disagree with it, but again I didn't say that, they did," he told reporters.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who traveled to the event with the president, responded on "America's Newsroom," declining to discuss the chants, but calling out the "audacious" nature of Omar's resolution on Israel.

Tillis said he preferred to direct his attention to the "extreme" views of the so-called "squad," adding that the media is not talking enough about their positions.

"As she's describing why people should support it, she said it's analogous to the sanctions against Nazi Germany. I can't think of anything more audacious than that statement about the Jewish community in the United States and our great friends and allies in Israel," Tillis argued.

“Talk about the things that actually lit this candle and that is the extreme positions taken by AOC, Omar, and the so-called gang," he added, referring to the media coverage.

Omar’s resolution seeks to push back against U.S. laws banning the boycott of Israel and affirms the right of Americans to organize boycotts of foreign countries if they so wish.

While the resolution doesn’t explicitly name Israel or the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, she told media outlets that the resolution concerns the Jewish state.

