As Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida, 'The View' co-host Joy Behar slams DeSantis for climate change comments

"The View" co-host Joy Behar slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., on Wednesday for previous comments about climate change while discussing Hurricane Ian and his leadership.

"Hurricanes intensified by climate change, rising sea level, extreme heat and drought and this one is the worse one, health threats from mosquito-born diseases. This is the quote from Governor DeSantis about climate change, quote, ‘I am not in the pews of the church of the global warming leftists.’"

"This is what he thinks about climate change," she said, adding that "his state" was about to get hit with one of the worst hurricanes they'll ever see.

Hurricane Ian is nearing Category 5 hurricane status as it approaches Florida's coast.

"He's the President of the United States, that includes Florida. And you don't have to, you don't have to agree with them about stuff but these are his people, your people our people, that's what you're supposed to do," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said after playing multiple clips of DeSantis noting the help he's been given from the Biden administration.

Behar responded by saying, "Isn't this socialism, when the government helps you?"

She also said DeSantis could have used some of the money spent to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard to help with Hurricane Ian.

Behar and fellow "View" co-host Sunny Hostin said it was $12 million dollars, and were both met with applause.

Hostin wondered what sort of leadership they would see from DeSantis, "when you think about a DeSantis, in my view, he's like, you know, he likes to have like a little fiefdom."

Behar slammed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on Tuesday for speaking at an event with Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about bipartisanship.

After saying Sinema was very unpopular among different groups in Arizona, she said she also wouldn't be popular with Republicans.

"She’s not going to be popular with the Republicans either. Because, she doesn’t have a religion, so that's, as far as I could tell, and she says that she’s bisexual, they don’t like that, so I think she has a problem, she does not help the Democrats. We don't need her. We need a strong Democrat in Arizona like Mark Kelly," Behar said.