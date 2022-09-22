'The View' hosts rejoice over New York lawsuit against Trump but worry it could amount to 'nothing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The hosts of ABC's "The View' rejoiced during Thursday's episode over New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and also worried that it would amount to "nothing."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg held her hands up to her head and said she was "thinking him into jail."

"It’s a 220-page lawsuit, and it lays out his annual financial statements for years and years and years, and it also says that he wildly inflated the worth of nearly every one of his properties and overall, that lawsuit said that 11 of his annual financial statements included more than 200 false and misleading asset valuations. You can get put in jail for just doing that one thing, just one," Hostin said.

Co-host Joy Behar joked about the former president going to jail, saying he "exaggerates everything."

"He’ll go to jail and be, like, this cell, the biggest, most beautiful cell I’ve ever been in. 14,000-square-foot cell I’m in," Behar said. "We’re so giddy."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said someone should try to contain Behar's excitement for her.

"I have been there before though, Alyssa, and I’ve gotten excited and it has amounted to nothing. He’s still there. So I’m trying to temper myself," Behar said.

"This is objectively his worst week because this is – this one New York civil suit is significant. I was talking to a very good attorney yesterday who said this could bankrupt the Trump organization. It could cause it to fold even if he doesn’t wind up in jail, that alone is significant for his family," Farah Griffin added.

Goldberg said that the lawsuit was serious.

"Remember how they got Al Capone. This is how they put him down," she said.

"Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization repeatedly and persistently manipulated the value of assets to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company," James said on Wednesday. "To pay lower taxes, to satisfy continuing loan agreements, and to induce insurance companies to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums."

"Claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal, It's the art of the steal," James continued, referencing a book by the former president.