Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

'The View' hosts rejoice over New York lawsuit against Trump but worry it could amount to 'nothing'

New York AG Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Trump and other members of his family on Wednesday

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
'The View' hosts rejoice over New York lawsuit against Trump: 'We're so giddy' Video

'The View' hosts rejoice over New York lawsuit against Trump: 'We're so giddy'

"The View" hosts rejoiced on Thursday over the New York lawsuit filed against former president Donald Trump. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The hosts of ABC's "The View' rejoiced during Thursday's episode over New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and also worried that it would amount to "nothing."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg held her hands up to her head and said she was "thinking him into jail."

"It’s a 220-page lawsuit, and it lays out his annual financial statements for years and years and years, and it also says that he wildly inflated the worth of nearly every one of his properties and overall, that lawsuit said that 11 of his annual financial statements included more than 200 false and misleading asset valuations. You can get put in jail for just doing that one thing, just one," Hostin said. 

Co-host Joy Behar joked about the former president going to jail, saying he "exaggerates everything." 

Whoopi Goldberg said during "The View" on Thursday that she was "thinking" Donald Trump  "into jail."

Whoopi Goldberg said during "The View" on Thursday that she was "thinking" Donald Trump  "into jail." (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

‘THE VIEW’ HOST SUNNY HOSTIN BLASTED FOR CLAIMING NIKKI HALEY USES FAKE NAME TO HIDE INDIAN HERITAGE

"He’ll go to jail and be, like, this cell, the biggest, most beautiful cell I’ve ever been in. 14,000-square-foot cell I’m in," Behar said. "We’re so giddy."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said someone should try to contain Behar's excitement for her. 

"I have been there before though, Alyssa, and I’ve gotten excited and it has amounted to nothing. He’s still there. So I’m trying to temper myself," Behar said. 

"This is objectively his worst week because this is – this one New York civil suit is significant. I was talking to a very good attorney yesterday who said this could bankrupt the Trump organization. It could cause it to fold even if he doesn’t wind up in jail, that alone is significant for his family," Farah Griffin added. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

TRUMP INVOKES FIFTH AMENDMENT RIGHTS IN DEPOSITION FOR NEW YORK AG JAMES' CIVIL INVESTIGATION

Goldberg said that the lawsuit was serious. 

"Remember how they got Al Capone. This is how they put him down," she said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The View" hosts discuss President Biden's claim that the "pandemic is over."

"The View" hosts discuss President Biden's claim that the "pandemic is over." (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

"Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization repeatedly and persistently manipulated the value of assets to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company," James said on Wednesday. "To pay lower taxes, to satisfy continuing loan agreements, and to induce insurance companies to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums."

"Claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal, It's the art of the steal," James continued, referencing a book by the former president.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.