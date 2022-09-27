'The View' host Joy Behar says Democrats 'don't need' Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: 'She has a problem'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Tuesday, "The View" co-host Joy Behar said that Democrats "don't need" Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and said that Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., only likes the fellow lawmaker because she works with him to "obstruct the Democrats."

"So is this the picture of bipartisanship politics? Do we need more of this, or do both of their records kind of tell a different story than what we’re talking about right now?" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said after playing a clip of Sinema speaking about bipartisanship at an event with McConnell.

Behar said that Sinema was very unpopular across different demographics in her own state and argued that "the only person who seems to like her is Mitch McConnell and Mitch McConnell likes her because she works with him to obstruct the Democrats."

"She’s not going to be popular with the Republicans either. Because, she doesn’t have a religion, so that's, as far as I could tell, and she says that she’s bisexual, they don’t like that, so I think she has a problem, she does not help the Democrats. We don't need her. We need a strong Democrat in Arizona like Mark Kelly," Behar continued.

Sinema said during the event that McConnell and herself have forged a friendship while working together in the Senate. Liberals slammed Sinema on Monday for her remarks.

"Despite our apparent differences, Sen. McConnell and I have forged a friendship, one that is rooted in our commonalities, including our pragmatic approach to legislating, our respect for the Senate as an institution," Sinema said.

McConnell said in April 2021 that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Sinema would "save" the filibuster for Republicans. Both Democratic senators represent crucial votes for the party in the Senate.

Manchin and Sinema famously voted against abolishing the filibuster in January.

"I think our country is too divided. I think that the biggest issues of our time will never be solved on purely partisan bases and I think we talked about this table about how we’re frustrated that the Supreme Court, some of you are frustrated that it’s too partisan, too Republican, the Dobbs ruling is something we've talked about," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. "She is the biggest voice on the left saying lifelong judicial appointments need to be agreed to at 60-vote threshold, she wants to keep the filibuster."

Farah Griffin said that Sinema votes with President Biden's agenda "94.4% of the time."

"This notion that she’s practically a Republican, I think she tries to work across the aisle because she doesn't want ot see these policies undone when the Senate switches," she added.