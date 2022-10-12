'The View' host Joy Behar gets happy birthday wish from President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wished "The View" host Joy Behar a happy birthday on Wednesday and praised the comedian's many years on the ABC program.

After a happy birthday wish from both Bidens, Jill Biden told Behar that, "no one is better named than you" and praised how the host had changed the lives of many students.

"You speak your mind, you speak from the heart, you stand up for what you believe and you do it with warmth, humor and authenticity, and you and your friends at ‘The View’ started the national conversation 25-years-ago that's still going on," the president said. He added, "You've enlightened us as well as entertained us."

Behar celebrated her 80th birthday on Oct. 7 and returned to "The View" on Wednesday after a trip to Spain.

Biden also said he was "delighted" to call Behar a friend. After the hosts played the birthday message, Behar said it was "impressive."

"I just want to say gracias Mr. Presidente and I'm assuming that I'll be invited to the Christmas Party this year," Behar said.

Later in the show, the hosts were discussing actor Dwayne Johnson's recent comments about the possibility of running for president. Johnson told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday that he has "seriously considered" running and referred to the polls.

"I have seriously considered it. You have to. When you start looking at some of these polls, and these numbers creep up into the 46%, 50% of the country would vote for me should I run, and I have been – I’ve been really moved by that," he said. "I mean, truly, it sat me down."

Johnson told "CBS Sunday Morning" that a presidential run was "off the table."

The hosts discussed celebrities getting involved in politics and whether political or geopolitical experience mattered.

Behar noted the complicated U.S. relationship with Russia and Ukraine, as well as Saudi Arabia.

"The reason I feel okay right now is because Biden is in there. Biden has been there for how many years now? 50 years?" Behar said. "Biden's a good president."

Behar, a big supporter of Biden, has defended him on multiple occasions. As multiple Democrats came out and said Biden's age might be a problem if he chooses to run for re-election in 2024, Behar specifically called out David Axelrod. Axelrod told the New York Times that Biden's age could be a problem if he runs again.

Behar said Axelrod should "keep his mouth shut" about Biden's age during an episode of "The View" in June.

She recently told People Magazine that she had no plans to retire from the show as she had just signed a contract.

"I'm happy to be a part of it. So no, I'm not going anywhere. I'm having a good time," she said.