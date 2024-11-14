Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

'The View' debates Biden's friendly meeting with Trump after heated campaign rhetoric

Biden, Harris repeatedly condemned Donald Trump as a threat to democracy

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
'The View' co-hosts reconcile Biden meeting with Trump after repeatedly calling him a threat to democracy Video

'The View' co-hosts reconcile Biden meeting with Trump after repeatedly calling him a threat to democracy

"The View" co-hosts discussed President Biden's meeting with President-elect Trump on Thursday and whether Biden should have been so cordial with Trump after repeatedly calling him a threat to democracy. 

"The View" co-hosts debated President Biden's welcome back to Donald Trump on Thursday after a grueling campaign that largely focused on the president-elect being a threat to democracy. 

"I get why so many Americans didn’t listen to warnings from me and others about our concerns about Donald Trump, because what they see is a political season where Joe Biden says he’s a fascist … They think, 'It's like WWE, they’re going to go crazy, but then it’s all kind of fake and they’re going to shake hands.' And I do think that some of the public sees this and was like, ‘Okay, was this all totally overstated?’" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump aide who voted for Harris, said. "Was he just saying that to win or scare people about Trump?"

Trump and Biden met at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the transition to Trump's presidency. The two shook hands, exchanged pleasantries and spoke for several hours at the White House, even posing for a photo together outside.

"This is what you do, you show up, you shake hands, and you prove that the democracy stands. The voters decided, you show up and you pass it off," co-host Sara Haines said. "There are a lot of people having this conversation and I would say that faux rage of like ‘This is normalizing,’ that moment is gone."

Co-hosts of "The View"

"The View" co-hosts discussed on Thursday whether President Biden should have been so cordial with Donald Trump during their meeting. (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

BIDEN-TRUMP WHITE HOUSE MEETING REVIVES PRESIDENTIAL TRADITION SKIPPED 4 YEARS AGO

She continued to reconcile the meeting and said she still believes Trump is a threat to democracy and Griffin agreed, noting that she was providing a different perspective. 

"I certainly looked at it like that, because I just didn’t like the optics of a convicted felon sitting in the White House near a fireplace," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "I think when Biden said he was a convicted felon and had the morals of an alley cat, I agreed with that."

However, Hostin praised Biden as a "statesman," and said he was setting an example for the president-elect.

"It’s not going to work," Hostin added.

Trump Biden

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucc)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Charlamagne tha God also questioned the Trump visit during his show, "The Breakfast Club," and wondered what happened to "'the threat to democracy' talk."

"I'm just trying to figure out, how do you go from, 'He's an existential threat to democracy' to 'Welcome back'?" he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.