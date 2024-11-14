'The View' debates Biden's friendly meeting with Trump after heated campaign rhetoric

"The View" co-hosts debated President Biden's welcome back to Donald Trump on Thursday after a grueling campaign that largely focused on the president-elect being a threat to democracy.

"I get why so many Americans didn’t listen to warnings from me and others about our concerns about Donald Trump, because what they see is a political season where Joe Biden says he’s a fascist … They think, 'It's like WWE, they’re going to go crazy, but then it’s all kind of fake and they’re going to shake hands.' And I do think that some of the public sees this and was like, ‘Okay, was this all totally overstated?’" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump aide who voted for Harris, said. "Was he just saying that to win or scare people about Trump?"

Trump and Biden met at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the transition to Trump's presidency. The two shook hands, exchanged pleasantries and spoke for several hours at the White House, even posing for a photo together outside.

"This is what you do, you show up, you shake hands, and you prove that the democracy stands. The voters decided, you show up and you pass it off," co-host Sara Haines said. "There are a lot of people having this conversation and I would say that faux rage of like ‘This is normalizing,’ that moment is gone."

She continued to reconcile the meeting and said she still believes Trump is a threat to democracy and Griffin agreed, noting that she was providing a different perspective.

"I certainly looked at it like that, because I just didn’t like the optics of a convicted felon sitting in the White House near a fireplace," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "I think when Biden said he was a convicted felon and had the morals of an alley cat, I agreed with that."

However, Hostin praised Biden as a "statesman," and said he was setting an example for the president-elect.

"It’s not going to work," Hostin added.

Charlamagne tha God also questioned the Trump visit during his show, "The Breakfast Club," and wondered what happened to "'the threat to democracy' talk."

"I'm just trying to figure out, how do you go from, 'He's an existential threat to democracy' to 'Welcome back'?" he said.