Social media erupts after Biden appears jubilant in Trump White House meeting

President Biden's smiling face during his meeting with President-elect Trump at the White House on Wednesday caught the attention of social media, sparking speculation that the incumbent Democratic president appeared happy to hand over the reins to Trump after his party pressured him to drop out of the presidential race in July.

At the Oval Office meeting, Biden and Trump both pledged a smooth transition between administrations after the contentious end to the 2020 election.

"I look forward… to having a smooth transition. We'll do everything we can to make sure you're accommodated, what you need," President Biden said as cameras and reporters were briefly allowed in the Oval Office for the meeting.

But it was Biden's apparent joyful demeanor which delighted conservatives on social media, who remarked that the president had "never looked happier."

JILL BIDEN'S APPARENT COLD SHOULDER FOR KAMALA HARRIS IGNITES SOCIAL MEDIA

"Biden’s never looked happier," Link Lauren, former senior advisor to RFK Jr., wrote on X.

"I’ve never seen Joe Biden this happy," Trending Politics co-owner Colin Rugg agreed on X.

"Who else thinks Biden voted for Trump??" Turning Point USA contributor Morgonn McMichael wrote on X.

"Biden... all smiles... said ‘Welcome Back’ to Trump... You can't convince me that Biden didn't vote for Trump," comedian Tim Young speculated on the social media site.

"Joe Biden shares the same smile that most of America has right now. Everyone is psyched for Trump to be back in the White House. Including Biden," former Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate, Sean Parnell, wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Spot the difference," X account "EndWokeness" wrote, sharing side-by-side photos of former President Obama and Trump appearing reserved during their 2016 transition meeting, alongside the smiling Biden next to Trump on Wednesday.

The meeting came on the heels of first lady Jill Biden igniting social media after she gave an apparent icy reception to Vice President Kamala Harris during an event at Arlington Cemetery on Tuesday.

"It’s safe to say that Jill Biden hates Kamala Harris’ guts," conservative commentator Steve Cortes said on X while sharing a video snippet of the non-interaction.

Fox News' Charles Creitz, Brooke Singman and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.